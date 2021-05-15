TG4’s Súil Eile approach has grown female sport

Dublin captain Sinéad Aherne lifts the cup as LGFA President Marie Hickey looks on following the 2020 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship Final. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

There didn’t appear to be too much of a fuss made seven years ago when it was announced that Ireland’s games at the Women’s Rugby World Cup would be shown live on Irish TV for the first time. TG4’s broadcast deal with IRB (now World Rugby) had been completed in April 2014 before the start of the tournament in Paris that August.

The licence to screen Ireland’s games at this tournament wasn’t a highest-bidder battle between rival TV stations. There was no drawn-out tender process because no other Irish TV station was bidding for it, other interest around that time was focused on the rights for the men’s Rugby World Cup in 2015.

TG4 spotted a gap in the market which also aligned with their budget. The potential of the Irish women’s team going into this World Cup was hidden in plain sight. They won a Grand Slam in 2013 and their final game against Italy in Milan was the first Irish women’s Six Nations game to be broadcast live on RTÉ. And yet there was no contest for the rights for the World Cup the following year. TG4’s foresight paid off because it was in this tournament that a national Irish team beat a New Zealand rugby team for the first time. Read More

Ireland’s World Cup semi-final with England had a peak audience of 227,500 on TG4 which may seem relatively modest for a World Cup semi-final but women’s rugby had barely been on live terrestrial TV before this. When the rights came up for 2017 Women’s World Cup in Ireland, TG4 lost out to eir Sport who sub-licensed Ireland’s games to RTÉ. The interest had taken off.

Track the rise of women’s sport in this country and you’ll see TG4 riding shotgun at various points.

Taking over as both title sponsor and broadcaster of the women’s gaelic football championship in 2001 was a game-changer. And they started rolling out the firsts. They were the first to show a women’s national football league game on live TV with the division one final between Cork and Galway at the Gaelic Grounds on April 30, 2005.

They were the first to show a women’s All-Ireland football club final on live TV with Carnacon v Inch Rovers on November 23, 2008. This week TG4 announced an increase from four to 10 live games in the women’s national football league which starts next weekend. They also go outside the Irish market.

With a record 14 Irish players playing with clubs in Australia, TG4 organised the rights to broadcast deferred matches and highlights of this season’s Australian Football League Women (AFLW) including last month’s Grand Final with Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer part of the victorious Brisbane Lions’ team.

In 2019, TG4 shared the rights of the FIFA Women’s World Cup with RTÉ during which they showed 33 games in over 66 hours of live coverage. To mark 10 years on air, TG4 brought a women’s international rules team from Australia to play Ireland in a two-game series in 2006 (a women’s international rules series is an event they would like to run again).

They started an All Stars Tour with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA). It’s not just about live sport. The Laochra Gael series this year featured Briege Corkery and Therese Maher, they previously showed the acclaimed Jump Girls documentary (which is worth a rewatch after the year Rachael Blackmore has had).

It was a Cora Staunton doc in 2018 that helped get TG4’s foot in the door with the AFLW which eventually led to this year’s broadcast deal.

And all this from a station that has one channel in which to fit all their other live sport including GAA and rugby. It will be 20 years ago this July since TG4, which is mainly funded by the Department of Communications, signed the deal with the LGFA to become the broadcaster and title sponsor of the women’s football championship. Bank of Ireland’s sponsorship had ended in 2000 and LGFA CEO Helen O’Rourke also wanted more than just the All Ireland senior final shown on live TV.

So O’Rourke approached TG4 and the deal happened so fast in the end that the publicity folk at TG4 were left scrambling for a launch date for their big announcement. A few weeks before their first game, TG4 and the LGFA got the then Taoiseach Bertie Ahern before he headed to the Fianna Fáil tent at the Galway Races for a photocall with a group of players, including Staunton, outside the Radisson Hotel in Galway city. And so it took off.

TG4 showed six live games (including senior and junior) in their debut year which would eventually rise to 18 live championship games. The highest viewing figure for a senior final was the 2017 All Ireland between Dublin and Mayo with a 304,000 average (peak: 410,000).

The first senior final they showed in 2001 between Laois and Mayo had an average audience of 164,000 (peak: 217,000). But this was more than about viewing figures.

“TG4 had only been on the air five years in 2001. They (the LGFA) were finding their feet and we were finding our feet. To take on a large-scale sponsorship like that would have been brilliant for us,” says Rónán Ó Coisdealbha, TG4 Head of Sport. “The more games you put on linear television the more people will watch, the more young girls will be inspired to play the sport. It’s all a jigsaw but it all fits in perfectly”.

TG4 have kept adding to their firsts. Last November, the station had an all-female analysis and commentary team on Rugbai Beo for Leinster’s Pro14 game with Cardiff at the RDS which was a first in Irish broadcasting.

Led by their excellent presenter, Máire Treasa Ní Dhubhgaill, Máire Ní Bhraonáin also became the first woman to commentate on a live TV rugby game.

Ní Bhraonáin will do another live commentary on a Connacht game before the season ends and she appreciates how the station thinks outside the norm.

“TG4 have always been brave in their decisions and have instilled confidence in commentators and presenters,” Ní Bhraonáin says. “There’s nothing better than somebody else believing you can do it to push you on as well”.​

Two weeks later, and in her main role as presenter of Peil na mBan Beo, Ní Bhraonáin was at Parnell Park early to prepare for rehearsals when she got news that the All Ireland semi-final between Galway and Cork was being moved to Croke Park because of a frozen pitch which resulted in the game not being shown on the TG4 programme she was meant to present.

The crew from the outside broadcast unit had started rigging Parnell Park the night before and had an early start that morning so any outside suggestion they could derig in time for a game that was brought forward by half an hour would be illogical.

Ní Bhraonáin, a former Galway footballer, couldn’t even go and watch the game at Croke Park because of Covid restrictions so she ended up listening to the first half in the car-park at Parnell Park before driving home as disappointed as everyone else.

“It was a real pity. We were all ready to go,” Ní Bhraonáin says. “Web-streaming, that should have been the plan B,” Ó Coisdealbha adds. “We’ve put plans in place to make sure that if a major game gets moved at the last minute, well what’s plan B?”

Ó Coisdealbha and his team are used to looking at new and alternative ways of doing things. They’re showing live Friday night games in the Lidl Ladies National Football League from next weekend which could make for an interesting time-slot (only if convenient for the amateur players, of course).

When the schedule for the 2022 Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand was announced this week, Ó Coisdealbha was quick to notice that (subject to qualification) Ireland’s potential kick-off times are just not convenient for fans watching in the northern hemisphere.

“Its very disappointing to see because I don’t think that would happen with the men’s tournament. Would they put them on at 3am? I’ve already said that to World Rugby, ‘listen guys, ye need to look at yer kick-off times’,” Ó Coisdealbha says.

What’s also been quick on the uptake is the interest for applications for a new Underdogs show – for women.

TG4 plan on having trials around the country – when restrictions allow – for women who’ve slipped through the net at inter-county level.

It’s kind of like what TG4 have been doing all along, spotting a few gems with potential that others didn’t notice and showcasing that talent.

It’s a súil eile approach that’s been to the benefit of women’s sport in this country.