TG4 All-Ireland Ladies SFC round-up: Wins for Meath, Dublin and Galway

Maire O'Shaughnessy of Meath in action against Waterford during the TG4 Ladies All-Ireland SFC clash at Fraher Field in Dungarvan, Waterford

The reigning TG4 All-Ireland SFC champions Meath got the defence of their crown off to a winning start with a 1-13 to 1-8 win away to Waterford which sends them into the quarter-finals.

Galway booked a home quarter-final date after a 4-10 to 3-4 victory away to Tipperary, while a late Aimee Mackin goal from a penalty booked a last eight spot for Armagh as they edged out Mayo by 2-10 to 1-11 in a thriller.

Dublin bounced back from their opening round loss to put Cavan to the sword by 5-15 to 1-8, with Carla Rowe leading the way with a superb 3-6 haul.

Eilish O’Dowd and Rowe got the goals in the opening half as they built up an unassailable 2-9 to 0-3 interval lead in Cavan.

Rowe, who cancelled Geraldine Sheridan’s goal for Cavan after the restart, could afford to miss a penalty after 58 minutes but still complete her hat-trick in the dying moments.

All Star forward Emma Duggan fired 1-4, including a late goal, as champions Meath advanced to the quarter-finals with a hard-earned win at Fraher Field. Orlagh Lally landed four points from play for the visitors while Niamh Gallogly got two.

Lauren McGregor, who took her 2023 haul to 9-18 with a return of 1-4, did most for Waterford to challenge the champions of the past two years.

Galway backed up their impressive win over Cork with a nine-point win away to Tipperary.

Tracey Leonard, Lynsey Noone, Louise Ward and Kate Slevin got the goals for a Galway side who led by 1-7 to 1-2 at the break.

Aishling Moloney fisted home goals for the home side at the start and end of the game and Angela McGuigan also found the yet for a Tipperary side who will now face Cork with a quarter-final spot on the line.

In the TG4 Intermediate Championship, Antrim, Monaghan and Leitrim join Kildare, Clare, Tyrone, Westmeath and Wexford in the quarter-finals after today’s results. The draw for the last eight will be made on Monday.

Kildare, Clare, Wexford and Antrim finished on top of their respective groups and will have home advantage for the last eight ties.

The relegation play-offs will be played on July 8, with Louth to play Roscommon, while Offaly will face Longford. The losers of both games will be relegated to the TG4 Junior Championship for 2024.

Results – Sunday June 25

TG4 All Ireland Senior Championship

Group 1: Armagh 2-10 Mayo 1-11

Group 2: Meath 1-13 Waterford 1-8

Group 3: Dublin 5-15 Cavan 1-8

Group 4: Galway 4-10 Tipperary 3-4

TG4 All Ireland Intermediate Championship

Group 1: Kildare 2-8 Louth 0-3

Group 2: Clare 2-9 Tyrone 3-6; Wicklow 2-9 Offaly 0-13

Group 3: Monaghan 0-16 Roscommon 0-10

Group 4: Antrim 1-18 Longford 0-8