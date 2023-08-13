Sweet comeback for all-action Jackies

Ladies Football

THERE'S nothing as stirring as the comeback. When Dublin lost last year's All-Ireland quarter-final to Donegal in Carrick-On-Shannon, it looked over. And out.

The previous season they had suffered the heartbreak of being foiled of the five-in-a-row by Meath. Like the great Kerry team being thwarted by Seamus Darby all those years ago.

But Micko and Kerry came back. So did Mick Bohan. The Dubs had a new look. Several players had slipped away. But, bit by bit, Mick was getting to the end of the jigsaw.

Their quarter-final performance, away to Donegal in Ballybofey, summed up the determination of the group. As did their semi-final victory over Cork in Thurles.

Like Dessie Farrell's team, this side were on a mission. And what a conclusion. It was one of the great Dublin displays. The collective, as it always is, is everything. Every player worked so hard.

As Leah Caffrey remarked: “We all showed up.” Her Dad, John, must have been so proud of her.

She gave a masterful display against one of the sport's superstars Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh. And it was from that rock that Dublin Castle was built.

On the final whistle, the captain, Carla Rowe, shared an emotional hug with the Dublin chairman, Joe Keane. They are both from the Clann Mhuire club. The Naul was surely rocking.

In her speech, the Dublin skipper wished the Dublin secretary, Mary O'Connor, well. Mary's great work was so much part of this joyous journey. Just like Kathleen Colreavy.

As the fireworks were ignited and the ticker-tape fell, Joe Keane slipped quietly over to the disconsolate Kerry camp and shook the hands of their joint managers, Declan Quill and Darragh Long. There's no substitute for class.

The Kerry players went into a long huddle as the Dublin celebrations continued. They will be back. Nothing surer.

“Like they did in the men’s final, Kerry played their part in making it such a great occasion,” reflected Mick Bohan.

But for Mick and all concerned, just like Dessie's Dubs, this success was the sweetest of them all.