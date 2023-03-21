Strike action could be on the cards with Breffni ladies at loggerheads with Cavan LGFA over expenses

The Cavan senior ladies' footballers are at loggerheads with Cavan LGFA in a row over player expenses.

Speaking on the 'We Are Cavan' podcast, Cavan footballers Neasa Byrd (captain), Lauren McVeety and AFLW star Aishling Sheridan felt it was the "last resort" to bring the issues into the public domain.

Relations between the Breffni squad and Cavan LGFA seem to have completely broken down in recent weeks after alleged breaches of the player charter which both parties signed in mid-January.

Byrd revealed the "constant battle" with the county board over expenses, gear and player welfare while stating that "there's a lot of people that have no clue how much money we are out (of pocket)".

Twenty of the Cavan squad are based in Dublin, with the majority in college and just one in full-time employment, and the trio revealed that an initial expense of €30 to cover the costs of making the trip home mid-week for training has now ceased by the county board.

The trio revealed that Cavan boss Gerry Moane has paid for a bus to get the girls back to Cavan for training while other members of the management team have also helped to pay for fuel for those travelling the 225km round-trip from the capital.

McVeety, who estimated that she travelled a whopping 16,783 miles last year in her own car while on county duty, said the lack of expenses has often left the county squad with just seven or eight at training with the Dublin cohort caught in limbo.

They feel that "financial pressure is being balanced off against whether you want to be on the team or not" while openly questioning whether those at the helm have the squad's best interests at heart on this matter.

Cavan have three wins from their six games so far in Division 2 of the National Football League but it is clear that all is not rosy behind the scenes with the trio speaking calmly and openly about their attempts to solve the situation.

They claim that efforts to meet the Cavan LGFA have been unsuccessful while the squad offered to do an Easter GAA Camp fundraiser to pay for their Dublin-based team-mates, but that is also claimed to have fallen on deaf ears.

The squad travel to Newtownstewart to play Tyrone in round seven of the League this Sunday without having received any of their training or match gear - aside from a pair of shorts and socks - which they feel is "not good enough" from those in power.

The trio insist that the "bare minimum" is all they seek for their efforts but the next step could result in strike action if a resolution is not found.

"We are not looking for equality because I don't think that's realistic but we're looking for the bare minimum to perform. The thought of striking has crossed our mind while our management could possibly walk," Byrd said.

"Without them, we would have way less than what we have. We wouldn't be getting buses to matches, we wouldn't be getting a wrap before matches. We just want to keep seeing Cavan progressing and we're hoping to solve the problem now for future generations."