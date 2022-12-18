Still no sign of fair treatment on sports pages

Every time I think we are making progress in how we think about women’s sport as a nation, something knocks me back a step or two. Last weekend was one of those times. A huge opportunity to mark a piece of history was missed by a lot of our national media. The collective error was so bad, it made poor old Harry Kane’s penalty attempt look like a near miss.

The Ladies’ Gaelic Football All-Ireland senior club final took place last Saturday — played in Croke Park for the first time in its 45-year history. It was another positive step towards integration of the men’s and women’s codes.

The finale of the club calendar saw Kilkerrin-Clonberne defeat Donaghmoyne in a free-flowing encounter, with plenty of pace and attacking ambition. There was no brawl on the pitch, fighting on the sideline or in the stands and the referee didn’t receive abuse. Bursting with entertainment, one would be under the impression that it was worth reporting on.

​Yet the coverage of the game was limited and, frankly, embarrassing. The editor of this section, John Greene, highlighted this when appearing on the Off The Ball newspaper review. He asked if it had been the men’s equivalent, would the coverage be as limited, to which presenter Joe Molloy replied, “Fair point”.

I’m realistic about what to expect in the coverage of women’s sport, but it should respect the significance of the spectacle. The majority of sports pages in the lead up to and following the men’s All-Ireland football and hurling finals are correctly dominated by the fixture, the same exposure should be given to the ladies’ finals. If this became a reality the sport would grow at an accelerated pace.

When Leona Maguire and Shane Lowry play in golf tournaments they should be given the same coverage because they are very close to each other in terms of challenging for honours. Rory McIlroy, however, is at another level right now, so the level of coverage he receives reflects his status on the international stage.

The lack of coverage of women’s sport has become so worryingly apparent that the issue is in urgent need of collective action, intervention and change. The media holds a privileged position in this country and has the power to enact significant social change.

‘Usualise’ is a word that has been used recently in certain contexts to replace the verb normalise when describing the everyday and ubiquitous. Its use is significant because the alternative use of normalise can insinuate that to begin with the subject was abnormal or in need of being brought back to standard.

Women’s sport does not need to be normalised in the media or in any context. It is, however, in desperate need of being given the opportunity to reach a status of parity with male sport and to be usualised in Irish society.

Perhaps there is a reticence to change on behalf of editors who are in fear of losing readers, listeners or views, or changing a format that has served them well in the past. But there is a new generation who are expecting change. There are also traditional sports fans who have recently started to follow women’s sport and they want to see more coverage across all media.

In the annual survey on sport and sponsorship by Teneo, Vera Pauw’s Ireland soccer team emerged as team of the year, the women’s boxing team came in third and the Meath ladies placed in the top seven. The top three most admired Irish athletes were women — Katie Taylor, Rachael Blackmore and Kellie Harrington finishing above Johnny Sexton and Shane Lowry.

The women’s soccer team’s qualification for next year’s World Cup finished second to the men’s rugby team’s series win in New Zealand when people were asked to nominate their greatest sporting achievement of the year. Katie Taylor’s defeat was Amanda Serrano placed third.

There is a huge appetite in this country for coverage that is appropriate, fair and merited — modern Ireland is one of equal opportunity on many levels, but the back pages aren’t quite there yet.