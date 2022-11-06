Sinéad Kenrick points way for Ballymacarbry as they seal Munster success for first time in 22 years

A record 15th Munster senior ladies' football crown for Ballymacarbry, but considering it had been 22 years since their last taste of provincial success, there was understandably much emotion in Mallow GAA Complex yesterday.

Perennial Waterford champions with 41 successive titles under their belts, Ballymac’s contrasting provincial woes, which had extended to 11 final defeats in the intervening 22 years, were finally wiped away with a gritty performance.

Sinéad Kenrick was their guiding light, with two early points helping her wind-assisted side to a 0-3 to 0-0 cushion nearing the end of the opening quarter. The Banner Ladies opened their account through a Gráinne Nolan free but were thankful to goalkeeper Emma O’Driscoll, talisman Niamh O’Dea and Clare Hehir for some stout defensive work.

Indeed, with O’Dea matching Ballymacarbry points from sisters Kenrick and Michelle Ryan leaving the score at the break at 0-5 to 0-3, the Ennis side would arguably have been the happier after playing against the wind.

However, Banner Ladies needed a goal to really ignite their charge and eventually had to concede second best to an elated and relieved Ballymacarbry that now will be focused on an11th All-Ireland title bid.

Scorers – Ballymacarbry: S Kenrick 0-4; B McMaugh 0-2 (1f); K Hogan, M Ryan 0-1 each. Banner Ladies: N O’Dea 0-3; G Nolan 0-2 (2f).

Ballymacarbry – L Fitzpatrick; G Nugent, M McGrath, M Wall; K McGrath, L Ryan, L Mulcahy; B McMaugh, K Hogan; S Kenrick, S Hallinan, A Barron; A Wall, M Ryan, C Walsh. Subs: M Ryan for Hallinan (44), O Barron for M Ryan (62).

Banner Ladies – E O’Driscoll; C Ryan, C Hehir, E O’Dea; L Ryan, S O’Keeffe, K Fitzgerald; S Ní Cheallaigh, N O’Dea; C Cahill, G Nolan, E Burke; L Henchy, S O’Donovan, A Ryan. Subs: G Burke for O’Donovan (h-t), A Malone for E Burke (53).

Ref – J Murphy (Cork).