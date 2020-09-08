Sinéad Aherne insists Ladies SFC 'not feasible' without indoor facilities

Sinéad Aherne is adamant that it won’t be feasible to stage a ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship this year until teams are given access to changing rooms and indoor training facilities.

At present, across all sport in Ireland, dressing-rooms remain locked, with athletes forced to change by the sides of pitches or at home prior to traveling to their appointed venue.

There are no plans to allow players to congregate in even small numbers indoors but with the inter-county season looming and the drop in temperatures, Aherne says a change of policy is required.

"I don't see that it’s possible not to have access to changing facilities, to not be able to travel on a bus as a team," said Aherne, captain of Dublin in their last three All-Ireland winning seasons.

"Those are all fundamental parts of being in a sort of environment. Having team meetings, trying to do tactical work on the pitch in November and December just isn’t going to be feasible."

Already, Dublin manager Mick Bohan has strongly questioned the wisdom of staging this year’s inter-county championships.

"I think we will have to have access to indoor facilities," stressed Aherne, speaking at the launch of the 20x20 campaigns ‘The Future for Women in Sport: Choose What’s Next’.

"Even if it’s a case that you have to be split across two or three changing rooms, those are the challenges for women’s sport.

"What kind of facilities are we going to be able to get into? Are we going to be valued in terms of saying we can have access to good quality pitches when the conditions aren’t great.

"Hopefully we will across the spectrum, hopefully we’ll get what we need to. Because I don’t think it will be feasible to run a championship without access to indoor facilities."

Online Editors