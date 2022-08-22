| 15.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sarah Rowe, Cora Staunton, Vikki Wall and Orla O’Dwyer on their hopes, fears and expectations for new AFLW season

As the women’s Aussie rules code enters its seventh campaign, four of the Irish players involved – who will be detailing their experiences in exclusive diaries for independent.ie – discuss the impact of bigger contracts and more teams than ever before

Collingwood's Sarah Rowe: 'We have a full-time S&amp;C which we never had before' Expand
Orla O'Dwyer is looking forward to a new campaign with the Brisbane Lions after shoulder surgery in the off-season. Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images Expand
Cora Staunton of the GWS Giants can't wait for her team's Sydney derby against the Swans in the Sydney Cricket Ground. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images Expand
Meath All-Ireland winner and North Melbourne player Vikki Wall says the pay increases mean 'coming over this year there are fewer financial worries&rsquo; Expand

Close

Collingwood's Sarah Rowe: 'We have a full-time S&amp;C which we never had before'

Collingwood's Sarah Rowe: 'We have a full-time S&C which we never had before'

Orla O'Dwyer is looking forward to a new campaign with the Brisbane Lions after shoulder surgery in the off-season. Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Orla O'Dwyer is looking forward to a new campaign with the Brisbane Lions after shoulder surgery in the off-season. Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Cora Staunton of the GWS Giants can't wait for her team's Sydney derby against the Swans in the Sydney Cricket Ground. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Cora Staunton of the GWS Giants can't wait for her team's Sydney derby against the Swans in the Sydney Cricket Ground. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Meath All-Ireland winner and North Melbourne player Vikki Wall says the pay increases mean 'coming over this year there are fewer financial worries&rsquo;

Meath All-Ireland winner and North Melbourne player Vikki Wall says the pay increases mean 'coming over this year there are fewer financial worries’

/

Collingwood's Sarah Rowe: 'We have a full-time S&C which we never had before'

Alan Waldron

Five months haven’t yet elapsed since the Adelaide Crows, who had Clare’s Ailish Considine in their midfield, were crowned champions in the first AFLW season of this calendar year. The bunting has only just come down and yet, here we are, just three days out from a turbo-charged seventh edition of this flourishing competition.

Four new teams have been added – Sydney Swans, Hawthorn, Essendon and Port Adelaide – and the season’s start date has been brought forward by four months to facilitate better alignment with the long-established male equivalent, the AFL. It’s all part of the push towards a fully professional women’s competition in the years to come.

Most Watched

Privacy