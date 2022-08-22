Sarah Rowe, Cora Staunton, Vikki Wall and Orla O’Dwyer on their hopes, fears and expectations for new AFLW season

Five months haven’t yet elapsed since the Adelaide Crows, who had Clare’s Ailish Considine in their midfield, were crowned champions in the first AFLW season of this calendar year. The bunting has only just come down and yet, here we are, just three days out from a turbo-charged seventh edition of this flourishing competition.

Four new teams have been added – Sydney Swans, Hawthorn, Essendon and Port Adelaide – and the season’s start date has been brought forward by four months to facilitate better alignment with the long-established male equivalent, the AFL. It’s all part of the push towards a fully professional women’s competition in the years to come.

Huge strides have been made since the inaugural season of 2017, but interest in the competition is bubbling away on the ground like never before after a seismic winter Down Under.

Three months ago, AFLW players reached a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) that locked in a 94pc pay rise, taking the average salary for its 565 players – 21 of whom are Irish – to A$46,280 (€31,700). It’s a long way off their male counterparts, where listed players earn an average of A$372,224 (€255,000), but it’s a positive step in terms of the AFLW’s progression.

As the AFL heads towards its business end – the finals series starts on September 2 – the Aussie rules calendar is at its most fervent, and the women’s game has been able to harness that energy to make more noise than ever before.

A recent photoshoot featured male and female captains from all 18 clubs; double-headers – much like we have seen in Gaelic games – have been possible; and a Disney Plus series, Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW, is due to be released on Wednesday.

This fledgling league looks ready to spread its wings. In fact, it feels like a whole new ball game.

Of course, for the 21-strong Irish contingent, this sport is exactly that. With the new season, which runs until the end of November, just three sleeps away, we asked four of them – Sarah Rowe, Cora Staunton, Vikki Wall and Orla O’Dwyer – seven pertinent questions ahead of AFLW Season Seven.

1. What are you most looking forward to/least looking forward to ahead of the new season?

Sarah Rowe: I’m most looking forward to the feeling of running out on to the ground for your first game of the season, there’s such excitement around that. The build-up to each game feels like an All-Ireland final, there’s always hype around every game.

The disappointing part for me is I’m actually suspended for our Round 1 opener against Carlton on Thursday – for a ‘bump’ against Brisbane last season – so I won’t get to run out until Round 2 against Sydney. It’s disappointing, but these things happen.

Cora Staunton: I’m most looking forward to building on last season’s performances, collectively and individually. Being in an 18-team competition with four new sides is pretty exciting. There is a lot of media attention around that and we get to play in a lot of the stadiums that we wouldn’t have previously.

We now have a cross-city rivalry with the Sydney Swans. We play them in Round 3 in the SCG (Sydney Cricket Ground), which is pretty cool. I’ve been there a couple of times watching games, it’s an iconic stadium, so that’s one of the biggest things I’m looking forward to. I had been least looking forward to pre-season, that’s nearly done now anyway – thankfully.

Vikki Wall: I’m most looking forward to playing, actually getting into it. I’ve played one challenge game so far and I haven’t really had a full taster of training and everything, so I’m really looking forward to the games themselves. There’s nothing I’m dreading, but the nightmare would be to give away a bad free – a 50-metre free or something like that – a few of the girls have told me stories of that already, so that’s something I’m hoping to avoid.

Orla O’Dwyer: Getting back out on the field. It was obviously disappointing to lose the prelim final against Melbourne last season. We are fitter and stronger and determined to make amends.

I had shoulder surgery in mid-April and I’m just back for full match practice about a week now. It was a different pre-season than usual. I’m excited but a little bit worried about how I will hold up in terms of skills, fitness and strength – but, hopefully, all will go well.

Orla O'Dwyer is looking forward to a new campaign with the Brisbane Lions after shoulder surgery in the off-season. Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Orla O'Dwyer is looking forward to a new campaign with the Brisbane Lions after shoulder surgery in the off-season. Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

2. Who is the Irish player to watch in this campaign and why?

SR: Vikki Wall and Erika O’Shea. We played North Melbourne in a scratch game a few weeks ago. I loved the rawness of Erika. She’s fierce, she attacked the ball really hard. I’ve met up with her a couple of times for breakfast and she has a really good attitude.

Vikki, the athlete that she is, I’ve watched her grow through college, having played with her in DCU. It’s been incredible what she’s been doing with Meath. I met up with her for a coffee last week and I can tell she is really switched on. I think she will be a really big player for North Melbourne.

CS: The obvious choice is Vikki Wall because she is such a star at home. She has all the attributes to be successful; she’s powerful, aggressive and quick. It will be difficult for her though as she’s only been over here a short time.

I don’t know Amy Mulholland at all, but I’m interested to see how she gets on. She has been picked up by Fremantle, she’s from Armagh and has been living here for a few years. By the sounds of it, she is going to be a very exciting player. She has experience of playing club football over in Perth. She’s an explosive, quick, small forward.

VW: You can’t look past Orla O’Dwyer and how she has played for the past few seasons. Erika O’Shea has been flying in our club so far, she’s played two games and they are really happy with her.

OO’D: I think the two girls at North Melbourne – Vikki Wall and Erika O’Shea. I’ve heard good things about them. Vikki is a powerhouse and very athletic and will be very hard to stop up front. Erika as well, in the backline, I saw a bit of their practice game against Adelaide Crows at the weekend and she’s really good at covering ground and getting around the ball.

3. There has been a big change in terms of players’ pay and the addition of four new clubs – what is the mood like on the ground?

SR: It’s really exciting. The last few weeks of pre-season have been amazing, so enjoyable – which is something I don’t think anyone ever says! We have more hours in the club, we are in a lot more. Demands are higher. We have a full-time S&C which we never had before. That has been game-changing.

In the documentary coming out on Disney Plus, Collingwood was one of the four clubs featured. People here and at home might get a better idea of what actually goes on, which is great.

CS: The 18-team competition is a huge thing here, it’s been big in the media. When you have clubs like the Swans, Port Adelaide, Hawthorn and Essendon coming in – they’re all very big – that brings more fans and more media.

From a pay point of view, it probably affects Irish players less in a sense – you get paid better, of course. But we had a lot of Aussie girls who were working full-time and playing. There still is some of that, but it’s a lot less common because you’re in the club more, you’re contracted for more hours.

VW: It’s something I’ve been talking about for a couple of years, but I guess coming over this year there are fewer financial worries. Having talked to some of the girls about previous years, you couldn’t afford not to have a job a few days a week as well whereas now you probably can.

For me, I’ll be doing a day or two a week in the club, working in their marketing department. It’s nice to have something outside of football and it’s nice not to be completely leaving a career aspect to the side. That’s something that I’m doing more for myself than from a financial perspective.

OO’D: Having four new teams and matching the number of men’s teams is exciting. It’s an extra 130 new players in the league and a few more Irish ones too. It was a quick turnaround from last season, but it has been managed well by our coaches. We were lucky to keep most of our players, we only lost three, so we’re in a good position.

Cora Staunton of the GWS Giants can't wait for her team's Sydney derby against the Swans in the Sydney Cricket Ground. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Cora Staunton of the GWS Giants can't wait for her team's Sydney derby against the Swans in the Sydney Cricket Ground. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

4. Is the hybrid Irish AFLW/GAA player now a thing of the past?

SR: It’s becoming very difficult. There could be one more season in Irish players doing both, but it will come down to what each club demands of their players. You could do it, but at your own risk, you’d probably miss all of pre-season. In the next two or three years, the plan is for the AFLW to go full-time professional, so if there is time to play both, it is maybe just for one more season.

CS: I wouldn’t say you’ve reached the end, but I think you’re coming close. That’s not to say you won’t have girls going back to play inter-county, but that will depend on the agreement with the club and the county manager. Listening to Vikki Wall and Orlagh Lally, that might be the case with Meath next year. The AFLW season will be longer next year, pre-season will start earlier and there will be more games. Nothing has been agreed, but you’d imagine pre-season will start in May. While it might work for one or two players, it’s getting closer to where it’s not going to work.

VW: Naively, I’d like to say no. But if you look at the reality of it, in the next few years especially – it’s not going to be possible. Even this year, I came out quite late – I was lucky the club even allowed me to do that – and then you have to consider that next year the GAA season might be pushed back further. The previous year, the All-Ireland was September 5, and that just wouldn’t be feasible. It’s a tricky one because obviously it’s something I’m so passionate about, but personally, I’m just trying to focus on one thing at a time.

OO’D: It’s hard to know. We knew eventually you would have to choose, but I’m not sure if we’re quite there yet. A couple of girls might still go back and play – our season finishes at the end of November and next season mightn’t start until July or August.

It depends on how the GAA fixtures go, there might be a window to play for your county. It also depends on the teams here and how early they will want you out for pre-season. Twelve-month contracts are going to come into AFLW, whereas before, we were contracted for the six months we were playing and you could do what you wanted in the other six months.

5. What will you miss most from home over the next three months?

SR: Easy, family. I miss having a cup of tea at home with Mum, Dad and my sisters. That’s the biggest thing. It’s hard to stay connected with them because of the time difference.

CS: I have FOMO (fear of missing out) about club championship which is going to be starting very soon. We were in a league final yesterday (note for subs Sunday, August 21). You obviously miss family and friends, and all that, but it’s the first time in 30-plus years that I won’t be playing with Carnacon in the championship. In senior championship, I think I’ve been playing since 1994/’95 at junior level. I have massive FOMO around that.

VW: Football springs to mind straight away. My club started their championship last weekend and it’s tough to wait for results, waking up the next morning and checking in on that. Family is obviously a massive aspect of it as well and I would be used to playing with my younger sister Sarah on all of our teams over the last few years. It’s strange not to have that element of it.

OO’D: At the moment, it’s the weather! It’s been my first winter in Brisbane, which has been very different from my usual 35-degree pre-seasons. It’s been looking great at home. But for me, it’s always just family and my support network. The Lions are great and I’m really close with some of the girls out here, but having your family there is huge. I was lucky that they were able to come out in March, and hopefully, if we get to some finals this season, they might get a chance to come out again in November.

Meath All-Ireland winner and North Melbourne player Vikki Wall says the pay increases mean 'coming over this year there are fewer financial worries'

Meath All-Ireland winner and North Melbourne player Vikki Wall says the pay increases mean 'coming over this year there are fewer financial worries'

6. Does the addition of four new sides concern you that mismatches will be more common?

SR: Yes, because a lot of the new teams are very inexperienced – but it doesn’t mean they still can’t do great things. Some of the new teams are very young and while young players are great, they’re fearless and will bring something different, experience really can pull you across the line here. Some people think they should have drip-fed the teams in, but I think that while there might be a big gap this year, this way, it will potentially get better quicker.

CS: No, I think the way they have done the fixtures has been pretty good. There will be mismatches, but they put a lot of the expansion clubs against other expansion clubs and those who didn’t do as well last year. There will be some mismatches, but I don’t think it will be any more than in the past.

VW: There might be. For the new clubs, it will take a while to build a culture. It’s not even that they don’t have the talent. It’s the fact that it’s the first time the club are playing at this level.

OO’D: I’m not sure, it will be interesting to see. There was a lot of movement in the off-season, so it’s hard to predict who will be in the top five or six or down the bottom, and that makes it exciting. Having four new teams will bring a lot more engagement, too, as they are all huge men’s teams with big support bases.

7. Pick your top eight teams (in any order) and your overall winner for the season (the overall winner cannot be your own club)

SR: Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Collingwood, Fremantle, North Melbourne, Bulldogs and Carlton. Adelaide to win it out.

CS: Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, North Melbourne, Collingwood, Fremantle, Bulldogs and the Giants. Melbourne are my fancy at the moment to win it out.

VW: North Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Collingwood, Fremantle, Bulldogs and Carlton. If it can’t be North, I would say Melbourne Demons.

OO’D: Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Collingwood, Fremantle, North Melbourne, Port Adelaide (I think they’ll be the strongest out of the new teams) and Bulldogs. If it can’t be us, as much as I don’t want to say it, then Adelaide.

Irish eyes in AFLW Season Seven

Adelaide Crows: Ailish Considine (Clare), Niamh Kelly (Mayo)

Brisbane Lions: Orla O’Dwyer (Tipperary)

Carlton: Joanne Doonan (Fermanagh)

Collingwood: Aishling Sheridan (Cavan), Sarah Rowe (Mayo)

Fremantle Dockers: Áine Tighe (Leitrim), Amy Mulholland (Armagh), Orlagh Lally (Meath)

Geelong: Rachel Kearns (Mayo)

Greater Western Sydney Giants: Bríd Stack (Cork), Cora Staunton (Mayo)

Hawthorn: Aileen Gilroy (Mayo), Áine McDonagh (Galway)

Melbourne Demons: Sinéad Goldrick (Dublin), Bláithín Mackin (Armagh)

North Melbourne: Erika O’Shea (Cork), Vikki Wall (Meath)

St Kilda: Clara Fitzpatrick (Down), Grace Kelly (Mayo)

West Coast Eagles: Aishling McCarthy (Tipperary)

Round 1 games (all Irish times, TV details still TBC)

Thursday, August 25

Carlton v Collingwood, 10.10am

Friday, August 26

Adelaide Crows v Melbourne Demons, 10.40am

Saturday, August 27

North Melbourne Kangaroos v Gold Coast Suns, 4.10am

West Coast Eagles v Port Adelaide, 6.10am

Sydney Swans v St Kilda, 8.10am

Essendon v Hawthorn, 10.10am

Sunday, August 28

Western Bulldogs v GWS Giants, 3.10am

Brisbane Lions v Fremantle Dockers, 5.10am

Geelong Cats v Richmond Tigers, 7.10am

⬤ The season comprises 10 rounds of regular-season games and four rounds of finals, running from August 25-November 26/27