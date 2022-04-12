Royals felt ‘pressure’ of favourites’ tag, admits captain Shauna Ennis

Meath captain Shauna Ennis admits the All-Ireland champions felt “pressure” as they carried the favourites’ tag into last Sunday’s Lidl Ladies NFL Division 1 final against Donegal.

Their meteoric rise to win the All-Ireland SFC title for the first time last year caught many by surprise but Meath were tipped for yet more success heading into their Croke Park clash with Maxi Curran’s side.

And Ennis was delighted her side managed that expectation as they held off a late Donegal surge to deliver a maiden Division 1 title for the county.

“I think a few years ago we wouldn’t have been very good at closing out games,” said the Na Fianna star.

“And now in the last few years we have that little bit of experience and game-management going for us and we used that and we could have used it better even, there’s a lot of improvement there for the championship that we will have to make but to get the win was great.

“I think a lot of us felt a bit of pressure coming into the game, as much as we probably didn’t want to have that favourites’ tag we sort of did but just to be able to win as favourites was great as well.”

Meath opened up a seven-point lead at one stage only to see Donegal wipe out that advantage and take the lead shortly after the break.

“Every team is always going to have a purple patch and that was their purple patch, the ten minutes before half-time. Whether we sat back a little bit after working up a bit of a lead or we just maybe lost our focus.”

And after securing yet more silverware, Ennis insisted the Royals will have no problem going again in the championship.

“If you can’t find motivation to win an All-Ireland title then there’s something seriously wrong so we’ll have no problem being motivated again for the Leinster and the All-Ireland series, that’ll be our next task.”