Royals boost as Vikki Wall gets green light from North Melbourne for Meath’s treble mission

Back for more: Vikki Wall of Meath during this year's TG4 All-Ireland Ladies SFC final against Kerry. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Meath ladies’ football star Vikki Wall has revealed that she will line out for the Royals in the championship next year.

There had been some doubt as to whether the former Player of the Year would be available to new Meath boss Davy Nelson having spent the latter half of the year playing in the AFLW in Australia.

However, speaking to Shane Rice on YouTube series ‘The Off Season’, the Dunboyne star confirmed that she will be in harness as the Royals look to continue their fairytale story and win three senior titles on the spin.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

And she revealed that her club North Melbourne were supportive of the idea of her continuing to play for Meath before rejoining the club for their new season which kicks off in August.

​“The plan at the moment is there isn’t an issue and that was one of the main reasons (she joined North Melbourne) they really value how much it means to us and it’s our first love as a sport. That’s my plan at the moment, to come home if Meath will have me.”

Wall’s availability is a significant boost for a Meath side that will look very different in 2023, with a large chunk of the management team, including boss Eamonn Murray, stepping down after they secured back to back All-Ireland titles.

Blaithin Mackin, who won an AFLW title with Melbourne, has also confirmed that she will play for Armagh next year.