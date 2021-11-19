Royal heroics give ‘a lot of hope to the underdog’ – Rogers

Vikki Wall will line out for Dunboyne in the LGFA Leinster Championship quarter-final this weekend. Photo: Sportsfile

Jennie Rogers will have a chance to reacquaint herself with Vikki Wall and Emma Duggan in Dunboyne this Sunday. Given the Croke Park heroics of this dynamic duo a few months back, you could call it a frightening proposition.

But the Westmeath veteran prefers to view it as a positive: if the Meath ladies county team can scale Everest in less than a year, why can’t their neighbours at least dream of K2?

This Sunday, though, it’s all about the club. Rogers and her Milltown teammates are on the road to Dunboyne, facing their Meath hosts in the Leinster LGFA senior club championship quarter-finals.

“So, we’ll have Vikki Wall and Emma Duggan to contend with!” she says.

They are no strangers to Rogers, who played against a Meath attack that won last year’s TG4 All-Ireland ladies football intermediate final by 2-17 to 4-5, with Duggan (0-7) and Wall (1-3) topping the charts.

That final was played five days before Christmas. Less than nine months later, incredibly, Meath were All-Ireland senior champions having derailed Dublin’s ‘drive for five’.

On the same bill Westmeath had steamrolled Wexford to claim the intermediate crown – and promotion to senior.

Suffice to say, what Meath achieved in double-quick time offers huge motivation and encouragement to their neighbouring rivals.

“It was just one of the best games a lot of people had seen in a long time, and there was no talk of ladies football or men’s football,” Rogers reflects.

“It gives a lot of hope to the underdog as well because, as Meath would have said themselves, they weren’t given a chance.”

She adds: “I was playing when we won (the intermediate) in 2011 and we went up senior for the first time. We were holding our own, but we didn’t really make any huge strides – we never took a big scalp.

“Playing Division 1 for the last few years in the league has been a big help. So, we would really be hoping that next year, with the young players coming through, we’d be a little bit more competitive in the senior grade.

“And when you look at Meath, it was absolutely phenomenal what they did this year. And they’re a massive inspiration to any team.

"Like, we would have played them a few years ago and there would have been really nothing between us.”

Westmeath will be under new management in 2022 and it remains to be seen if Rogers – who came off the bench against Wexford can carry on for an 18th campaign.

“I started playing on the senior team when I was 15 and I’ve been playing since. I’m coming close to the end now!” she accepts.

“I would have been playing every year up until this year. I’ve just been plagued by injuries … with the driving up and down from Dublin as well, the number of years is taking its toll on my body.”