Róisín Byrne points way for Lilies in thriller

Lidl Ladies NFL Division 3 final: Kildare 2-11, Clare 2-10 (after extra-time)

Kildare supporter Jennifer Malone, from Clane, lifts the cup alongside Kildare captain Grace Clifford, after the 2023 Lidl Ladies NFL Division 3 final match at Parnell Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Kildare manager Diane O’Hora struggled to process this sensational Lidl NFL Division 3 final where the Lilywhites edged a thriller after extra-time.

It was their second time reaching this decider in three years and Kildare finally prevailed for their maiden victory, to secure their place in Division 2 for next year.

