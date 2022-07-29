Styles make fights, as they say in the boxing world. And with that in mind, tomorrow’s All-Ireland final is shaping up as a worthy main event for a summer of football that has already delivered more than its fair share of knockout entertainment.

A free-flowing Kerry attack that has amassed 13-49 in four games in the All-Ireland series will try to pry open the best defence in the country, a Meath rearguard that has shipped just 2-28 in the same number of outings. Something has to give.

This All-Ireland final will have a lot more complexity than a game of ‘backs and forwards’, but there is a fascinating contrast in how both teams operate that makes it difficult to predict what way it will go.

Sure, Meath – as reigning All-Ireland champions and Division 1 winners in the league – are deserving favourites.

Eamonn Murray can call on some of the best talent in the country, they are well drilled and notoriously difficult to break down – Galway’s 1-11 is the greatest tally they have conceded across 12 games in league and championship – but they aren’t without their weaknesses.

They have been winning games – a Leinster final reverse to Dublin was the only outlier – but some of their big names haven’t been motoring as well as they were last year.

Emma Duggan has been their saviour this year, bailing them out when they were under the pump against Galway in the last eight and Donegal the last day. Without the 20-year-old, their All-Ireland defence wouldn’t have made it to the final hurdle.

But, heading into tomorrow, Meath have the know-how. And their real quality endures. The likes of Vikki Wall, Aoibhín Cleary and Máire O’Shaughnessy could easily find their groove around the middle again; Niamh O’Sullivan, Kelsey Nesbitt and Stacey Grimes might ease the burden on Duggan with the kind of scores from play they were picking off last year. Then Kerry would be in real trouble.

But at the moment, even as the untried underdogs, the Kingdom have reasons for hope. And that’s not just because Wall and Co haven’t been having the same kind of impact in 2022; Kerry have been building nicely and have a menacing attack that can hurt you from all angles.

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh is their scorer-in-chief but the likes of Paris McCarthy, Síofra O’Shea, Aisling O’Connell and Danielle O’Leary regularly rack up decent scores and cause defences plenty of problems.

My big fear for Kerry, however, is that they will freeze on the big day. They need to be patient against such a smart, organised defence that has averaged less than nine points conceded per game across league and championship. And when they turn you over, Meath hit you hard on the break. Kerry won’t get anything easy tomorrow.

The Kingdom have already won twice at Croke Park this year – the Division 2 final defeat of Armagh and their semi-final success against Mayo – but GAA HQ is a different beast on All-Ireland final day. Last year, at least Meath could call on the experience of their intermediate decider 12 months previously for some kind of stability. Kerry’s callow legs could wobble.

I was fortunate to play on the biggest day of the ladies football calendar seven times and while it never got easy, there was comfort in knowing what to expect.

The protracted build-up can drain you before the big day even arrives. And when you finally get to Jones’s Road you notice straight away that the energy is different, the frequency of the noise goes up a few hertz.

It’s only human to get nervous, but sometimes that anxiety can weigh you down.

While Kerry are predominantly a young side they should have enough experience, working under excellent joint-managers in Declan Quill and Darragh Long, to steady the ship if they stumble into an early Meath onslaught.

I played against the likes of Ní Mhuircheartaigh, Lorraine Scanlon (inset), Cáit Lynch, Anna Galvin, Emma Costello and Aishling O’Connell – and a few of them have at least been there and done that, having featured in the 2012 All-Ireland final defeat to Cork.

Read More

There is a peculiar symmetry to these teams, for all of their differences in football style, too.

Meath shocked everyone last year in winning the All-Ireland after being crowned Division 2 champions. Their only blip along the way to the Brendan Martin Cup was a group-stage defeat to Cork.

Kerry have already pocketed the same league medals and recovered from a Munster final defeat to their old rivals – beating the odds – to reach an All-Ireland final.

Win tomorrow and the Kingdom could complete the Royal path to greatness – wouldn’t that be quite an ascension to the throne?