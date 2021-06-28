Rice comes to boil to lead Louth to promotion

Louth manager Wayne Freeman says experience was the difference as his side put Leitrim to the sword early on and kept their composure late in the game to secure the Lidl NFL Division 4 title.

Leitrim had eight points to spare when these sides met in the group stages but Niamh Rice scored a stunning 2-3 at St Tiernach’s Park as Louth avenged that defeat.

“A lot of these girls played in the Junior Final in Croke Park and the little bit of experience on big days stood to them,” said Freeman. “Promotion is huge for us because we spoke about it and we feel we are good enough to be up there. Playing Intermediate football as well will only help us improve.”

Louth laid the foundations for victory with their stunning opening quarter where they blitzed Leitrim and Rice (two) and Lauren Boyle both scored goals. They were seven points in front at the water-break.

Louth took a 4-3 to 0-8 lead into half-time following Kate Flood’s strike and Leitrim turned to their bench. Subs Ailbhe Clancy (goal), Muireann Devaney and Vivienne Egan all made good impressions.

But Louth had enough in the tank to secure their place back in Division 3 while they banished the memories of the 2018 heartbreak at the hands of Wicklow.



SCORERS – Louth: N Rice 2-3 (0-1f); L Boyle 1-1; K Flood 1-0; D McKenna 0-2 (1f); Á Breen, R Carr, E Byrne 0-1 each. Leitrim: M Guckian 0-6 (5f); A Clancy 1-0; L O’Dowd, M Devaney 0-2 each; L Fox, B O’Rourke, A Cornyan, V Egan 0-1 each.

LOUTH – U Pearson; E Hand, S Quinn, E Murray; M McMahon, S McLaughlin, C Nolan; Á Breen, N Rice; A Russell, K Flood, R Carr; L Collins, L Boyle, D McKenna. Subs: E Byrne for Collins (40), S Matthews for Murray (44).

LEITRIM – M Monaghan; M A Maguire, S Tighe, S McCartan; C Tyrrell, C Owens, C La Guen; Á Heslin, A Cornyan; L O’Dowd, M Guckian, E Brun; L Fox, B O’Rourke, R McHugh. Subs: A Clancy for McHugh (21), M Devaney for O’Rourke (25), V Egan for Fox (35), S Ward for Brun (50), S Quinn for Heslin (59).

REF – L O’Sullivan (Donegal).