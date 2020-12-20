Rebels hope they can turn the tables in keen rivalry

When Ephie Fitzgerald led Cork to an All-Ireland senior ladies' football title in 2016 in his first year in the post, Mick Bohan was still attached to the coaching team in Clare headed by manager Colm Collins. A month later he left that position and before long was teaming up with Dublin ladies in their painstaking quest to win an All-Ireland.

Dublin had just lost a third successive final to Cork but after Bohan was appointed, one of the Clare backroom team immediately put money on them to win the All-Ireland. The next year he was able to collect his winnings as Bohan had instant impact and success, with the ending of six years of Cork rule.

Inspired by Cora Staunton, it was Mayo that finished Cork's reign in the 2017 semi-final, but Dublin have reinforced their grip on the championship since, completing three in a row, with a win over Cork in the middle final being a huge psychological step. Last year they defeated Cork in the semi-final, as Bohan maintained his perfect championship record against Cork under Fitzgerald.

At one point before they became involved as rival managers in ladies' football, their journeys almost intersected, with Fitzgerald filling a role as coach with the Clare football team in 2015 and Bohan replacing him for the following season. Before Clare, Fitzgerald had a couple of years with the Cork minors, and a spell as coach with Limerick seniors under Maurice Horan.

Fitzgerald's ambitions always seemed to be leaning back to Cork. He ran for the Cork men's senior management position when Brian Cuthbert vacated in 2015. But the job went to Peadar Healy. With that door closed, he found himself succeeding Eamonn Ryan as ladies' manager with Cork looking to win a sixth successive All-Ireland. They managed that, winning the All-Ireland final against Dublin narrowly and after some controversy, but the journey since then has seen them fall short.

Last year Fitzgerald resigned from the role immediately after losing to Dublin. But he later returned and now has a chance to alter the balance of power and unseat Dublin as champions in his fifth year in charge.

Bohan's coaching pedigree is well known, having served under Jim Gavin during the early part of his reign. His season with Clare, given that he is Dublin-based, was an odd one at face value, but his father is from there and his death not long before and Bohan's Clare connections had much to do with his decision.

Fitzgerald might have been seen as an outside bet for Clare too. When Paudie Kissane left as Clare coach after 2014, the county placed an ad in the Sunday Independent looking for a replacement. That led to an application from Fitzgerald who was given the role but left after one year. Then out of the blue came a call to manager Colm Collins from Bohan essentially offering his services. Collins met Bohan at his holiday home in Lahinch and was blown away by his planning detail and level of interest.

Players who worked under Bohan speak of him being headstrong and often confrontational - rows being plentiful - but they also speak glowingly of his coaching methods. In the year he was with Clare they reached an All-Ireland quarter-final and won the Division 3 league final in Croke Park against Kildare. Fitzgerald's time was less prosperous and he left after defeat to Longford in the second round of the qualifiers in Ennis.

Fitzgerald had better success with the Limerick footballers who reached the All-Ireland quarter-finals in 2011 when he was coach. He then left to take on the Cork minor footballers. They were beaten by Tipperary in 2012 and '13, having beaten Kerry in a replay the second year. He helped bring Ballylanders to a Limerick senior title in 2014 before the Clare coaching job materialised.

Stepping down after the loss to Dublin last year caught people by surprise and looked to be an impetuous decision. He was critical of the referee Maggie Fitzgerald and the LGFA after a yellow card handed out to forward Ciara O'Sullivan late in the game.

"I can say this because I will be stepping down after this," he said in a post-match interview. "I've four years done and I think it is time for a new voice. But Ciara O'Sullivan was sent off there. That's the third time Maggie has sent her off in three matches and she doesn't know herself what she went for. Stuff like that. The tackle needs to be defined, I think.

"That's not taking from Dublin's victory on the day. They did deserve it but I just do think that the tackle needs to be defined or the LGFA going forward are wasting their time because we don't know what a tick is, we don't know when they are being ticked, we don't know if every foul is a tick or whatever. I don't know."

Having said that, the decision to leave had been made before the Dublin game, thereby denying it had been a snap call, he returned two months later. He said he had reassessed his situation and felt refreshed and ready to give it another shot. If they defeat Dublin this afternoon that decision will have been justified.

Fitzgerald has had better fortune in his head-to-head with Bohan's Dublin during the League in which he has won three times. In last year's league semi-final, Cork defeated Dublin after extra time, having earlier beaten them in the competition in Mallow. They also defeated Dublin in the 2017 league semi-final.

As a manager and coach with Nemo Rangers, his home club, Fitzgerald won four county titles in succession from 2005 to '08. In two of those years they won Munster titles but their All-Ireland hopes ended in the 2006 semi-final against St Gall's, and in the 2008 final when beaten by St Vincent's. In his playing days he won two All-Ireland under 21 medals with Cork and a Munster senior championship in 1983. He also has four All-Ireland club medals as a player, the last won in 1994.

Bohan spoke about the rivalry between Dublin and Cork recently and the mutual respect that exists. He also referred to Cork's manager as a "wise old owl" even if he has enjoyed the upper hand on him since taking over. He knows that the same owl did not come back for any other reason but to win another All-Ireland. And preferably at Dublin's cost.

