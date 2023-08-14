Racing legend Johnny Murtagh celebrates after daughters star in Kildare’s All-Ireland success

Lauren Murtagh of Kildare in action against Amy Sexton of Clare during Sunday's All-Ireland Ladies Intermediate Football Championship final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

They say the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree and that's certainly the case when it comes to Lauren and Grace Murtagh after they emulated their famous father in Croke Park yesterday.

The sisters were bred for the big occasion with their father Johnny, a legendary jockey turned trainer, who took all before him during a glittering career in the saddle and they are delivering in spades in another code.

Murtagh was in attendance at GAA HQ to watch on as Kildare survived a Clare comeback to land All-Ireland intermediate football glory with Lauren lining out at wing back and Grace among the substitutes.

Diane O'Hora's side held on for a 2-11 to 2-10 victory and it is fair to say that the Murtagh siblings have sporting talent oozing out of both sides of their pedigree.

Their mother Orla is a daughter of Michael 'Babs' Keating and no doubt the Tipperary legend was watching in satisfaction as his grand daughters enjoyed a special day on the famous sod which he graced regularly en route to two All-Ireland SHC successes.