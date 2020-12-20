Player ratings: Jennifer Dunne pips Carla Rowe and Nicole Owens for player of the match on special day for Dublin

20 December 2020; Dublin players, from left, Nicole Owens, Jennifer Dunne and Lauren Magee celebrate following the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship Final match between Cork and Dublin at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Here is how the Dublin and Cork players rated as the Jackies made it four All-Irelands in a row.

DUBLIN

Ciara Trant - 8

Faultless for goal but alert and off her line quickly whenever needed afterwards. Consistent with short kick-outs.

Martha Byrne- 8

Held Cork goal-threat Saoirse Noonan scoreless with her usual terrier-like and self-less work-rate.

Niamh Collins - 8

Doireann O’Sullivan turned her a few times early one but the Dublin full-back still held her scoreless in a key marking job.

Aoife Kane - 8

Surprised she was called ashore as kept Orla Finn very quiet from play and also set the second-half tone with that great point on the re-start.

Leah Caffrey- 6

One of several defenders caught napping for the early Cork goal but played herself back into the game, helped by the fact that Aine Terry O’Sullivan drifted so deep.

Siobhan McGrath - 7

One of Dublin's most versatile defenders who operated in midfield for long spells and got through the usual mountain of work.

20 December 2020; Sinéad Goldrick of Dublin during the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship Final match between Cork and Dublin at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sinead Goldrick - 8

Sinead Goldrick - 8

Struggled to hold Ciara O'Sullivan early on but Goldrick dominated later, especially when she pushed forward and kick-started Dublin’s feisty comeback.

Lauren Magee - 7

Operated as a wing-back and ran herself into the ground, chasing down and winning lots of dirty ball before late sin-bin.

Jennifer Dunne - 9

Epic midfield battle with Maire O’Callaghan and getting on top was key to Dublin’s victory. Stepped up magnificently for a 20-year-old. Player of the Match.

Noelle Healy - 8

Missed sitter of a goal early on but ran herself to a stop. Scored 0-2 and gave huge leadership and penetration, especially in first half.

Lyndsey Davey - 8

Another of the Class of 2010 who defies age and rose to the big occasion. One of several Dubs who covered every blade of grass and gave key leadership.

Carla Rowe of Dublin celebrates after scoring her side's goal from the penalty spot during the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship Final match between Cork and Dublin at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Carla Rowe - 9

Carla Rowe - 9

Eventually got the better of an excellent marker and, like semi-final, stepped up to amply fill Aherne’s shoes. Top-scored on 1-3 and won and scored penalty.

Sinead Aherne - 5

A missed early free signalled showed the usually metronomic captain was struggling with injury and understandably gone by half-time.

Niamh McEvoy - 6

Looked more comfortable when came deeper but marked by one of Cork’s best defenders and kept unusually quiet.

Nicole Owens- 9

Scored a point in each half and contributed much more as her pace and physicality kept Cork so busy. Brilliant performance given torn cruciate a year ago.

Subs:

Kate Sullivan - 8 - Not the expected first sub but her young club-mate did Aherne proud with that angled point after second water-break.

Orlagh Nolan - 8 – Really busy and effective when introduced to defence.

Sarah McCaffrey - 7 – Came in to do a job that was as much defensive as offensive.

Caoimhe O’Connor – not on long enough to be assessed.

Manager:

Mick Bohan - 8

Whatever he said at half-time worked and made unexpected but effective early substitutions. A nice touch to put injured captain Sinead Aherne back in to finish the game on the pitch.

CORK

Martina O’Brien - 7

Couldn’t be faulted for the penalty and dealt well with high balls but her kick-outs creaked a little when Dublin cranked up the pressure.

Eimear Meaney - 6

Did a good job on an understrength Aherne in the first half but not as imposing in second-half when Dublin’s speed and physicality came in waves.

Roisin Phelan - 7

Did a very good job on Niamh McEvoy but caught between two stools when her replacement Orlagh Nolan dropped much deeper to set up attacks.

Shauna Healy - 6

Struggled with the power and physicality of Nicole Owens and part of a collective defence that did really well for 30 minutes but then ran out of gas.

Melissa Duggan - 7

Almost got in for a goal in first-half and part of a half-back line that were able to sit back and cover space early doors but got it much harder when Dublin ran at them.

Aishling Hutchings - 6

Played sweeper at times but also struggled when Dublin pushed up and she was faced with the triple threat of Davey, Healy and Rowe.

20 December 2020; Erika O'Shea of Cork in action against Kate Sullivan, left, and Carla Rowe of Dublin during the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship Final match between Cork and Dublin at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Erika O'Shea - 8

Erika O’Shea - 8

Her marker may have top-scored but holding Carla Rowe scoreless from play in your first senior final was some achievement by this 18-year-old.

Maire O’Callaghan - 7

Edged an absorbing tussle with Jennifer Dunne to star but, like a lot of teammates, faded out when Dublin upped to top gear.

Hannah Looney - 6

Never really got into the game in an admittedly over-crowded midfield.

Eimear Kiely - 6

Asked to operate very deep at times in Cork’s crowded defence so not as involved in attack.

20 December 2020; Ciara O'Sullivan of Cork in action against Lauren Magee of Dublin during the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship Final match between Cork and Dublin at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Ciara O'Sullivan - 8

Ciara O’Sullivan - 8

Cork’s best player. Outstanding first-half when she repeatedly slalomed her way through but, as Cork retreated, her attacking threat was blunted.

Orla Finn - 6

Rare to see her called ashore early and she scored 0-3 (2fs) but seemed to lose confidence on frees after missing one before half-time and missed three more after.

Áine O'Sullivan of Cork shoots to score her side's first goal during the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship Final against Dublin at Croke Park. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Aine O'Sullivan - 7

Aine O’Sullivan - 7

Her 1-1 from play inside 10 minutes was dream start but even though her work-rate never faltered, her threat dissipated once she moved further outfield.

Doireann O’Sullivan - 6

Kept Niamh Collins busy early on but ultimately held scoreless, missed a gettable free and was lost to the sin-bin late on.

Saoirse Noonan - 6

Cut a frustrated figure when held scoreless by Martha Byrne, took some wrong options and hauled ashore early.

Subs:

Niamh Cotter - 7 – Surprising she wasn’t sprung earlier as her pace and physicality gave Dublin some problems.

Libby Coppinger- 5 – Came in for Noonan at 53 but probably too late to get into a game Dublin then controlled.

Sadhbh O’Leary - 5 – Came in for Orla Finn at same point and had same problem.

Aisling Kelleher and Meabh Cahalane – came on too late to assess.

Manager:

Ephie Fitzgerald - 7

Cork’s fast start reflected how they’ve moved ball quicker this year and Niamh Cotter was a good early sub but other substitutions seemed to come late, especially when his side only scored 0-2 in second half.

