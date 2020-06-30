Petition to have Leinster Ladies Minor Championship reinstated reaches over 7,700 signatures

The Dublin Ladies Minor football squad has called on the LGFA to reinstate the Leinster championship

An online petition to have the Leinster Ladies Minor Football Championship reinstated has gained over 7,700 signatures so far.

The petition, set up by the Dublin Minor ladies team, has called on the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) to reverse their decision after the competition was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Their change.org statement reads: "Us Dublin minor ladies have been training for the Leinster Championship since last September.

"As a group we have missed many occasions and celebrations with family and friends due to our hard work and commitment to our county, we were willing to do so as we were determined to win a Leinster title.

"Due to the Corona virus we were informed that our Leinster championship was cancelled for 2020, as players we are heartbroken as we feel like our hard work and commitment we put in while the majority of us were studying for the leaving cert was for nothing.

"The Minor lads championship is continuing and for us ladies it is difficult to watch them continue their season when we ladies have put in just as much time and commitment as them boys, for it to be taken away from us and forgotten about for the year.

"Us ladies want to fight for our season to continue on and hopefully win a Leinster title so please support us!"

Online Editors