Peter Leahy steps down as Mayo ladies football manager to focus on Meath U-20 role

Peter Leahy has stepped down as the manager of the Mayo ladies football team. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Peter Leahy has stepped down as Mayo ladies football manager after three years to concentrate on a new role as a coach with the Meath U-20 football team.

Leahy is part of Bernard Flynn's management team and left his Mayo role on Monday night.

The Westmeath-based coach had been with Mayo for three years but had to deal with controversy in his first year when 12 players and two members of the backroom team, including eight from Carnacon, the club of Cora Staunton, withdrew from the squad, later citing "player welfare issues" which were subsequently disputed amidst claim and counterclaim.

The split was divisive with the Mayo board and the remaining players backing the management and Carnacon were hit with a disrepute charge for withdrawing their players from the Mayo squad that removed them from the Mayo league and championship. They were later reinstated on appeal.

Meanwhile, former Tipperary's 1991 All-Ireland winning hurling captain Declan Carr will take over as the county's ladies football manager, replacing Shane Roynane who has been appointed as the new Waterford football manager.

