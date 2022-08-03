‘Personally, the aim would be to go again’ – Hannah Tyrrell keen to get Dublin back on winning track

Dublin footballer Hannah Tyrrell is pictured at the launch of Budweiser as the official beer partner of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium. Photo: Inpho/Laszlo Geczo

Dublin footballer Hannah Tyrrell has revealed she’d find it “hard to walk away” from inter-county football, after her side’s All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Donegal last month.

The six-point defeat ended Dublin’s hopes of another All-Ireland crown, and meant it was the first time in eight years that the Sky Blues would not feature in the final.

“Personally, the aim would be to go again,” said Tyrrell, speaking on Wednesday at the launch of Budweiser as the official beer partner of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

“That’s about five months away now, so I’ll see how the body is. After this year, I feel like I still have a lot more to give.

“We haven’t talked about next year at all. I’m sure some players have made up their minds about whether they’re going to continue or not. I’m sure there’s other players who will decide after the club season."

Dublin defeated All-Ireland champions Meath by two points in the Leinster final in May, with Tyrrell netting a crucial penalty. The forward also reflected on Sunday’s All-Ireland final, as Meath made it back-to-back wins.

“I had never won a senior Leinster medal before so it was really nice to be able to get that,” said Tyrrell, who returned to Gaelic football last year after retiring from international rugby.

“To do it against Meath was nice, but ultimately it wasn’t the one that we wanted. For a team to do the double is massive and for Meath to do it has been incredible. It’s great for the ladies game.

“There’s so many teams that would see themselves capable of winning an All-Ireland. It’s great to see so many teams in the hunt, and to see the game improving as a whole. More people are seeing that it’s a really good spectacle, with good players and some really good skill on show.”

The 31-year-old also shared her thoughts on those switching to the AFLW, with 21 Irish players due to take part in the new campaign, including Meath’s Orlagh Lally and Vikki Wall.

“It’s a great opportunity for players,” said Tyrrell.

“But with the new season changing there, it’s a very tight window between the end of the All-Ireland and the start of the AFLW. Clubs might step in and say 'we’re paying you, you need to come over and join us at this stage and there’s no concessions made for anything else'.”