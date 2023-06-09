Paul Garrigan and Eugene Eivers to ‘double job’ in short term for Meath men’s and women’s senior teams

Two of the members of Meath's All-Ireland ladies winning management team of the last two years will 'double job' for the next week at least as the reigning champions seek new management.

Paul Garrigan and Eugene Eivers are understood to have taken training on Wednesday night, despite their commitment to the Meath senior football team as they prepare for a Tailteann Cup quarter-final on the weekend after next.

Meath LGFA has also appointed former player Jenny Rispin as interim manager for the remainder of the season.

Rispin was previously Meath manager in 2015 and 2016 and has been put in place after "an intense few days of discussions."

Garrigan and Eivers joined Colm O'Rourke's coaching team after last year's All-Ireland ladies final win over Kerry and their return at this stage is a significant development.

Eivers is a former member of Jim McGuinness' Donegal backroom team and has responsibility for strength and conditioning with the Meath seniors. Garrigan was coach to the Meath ladies in recent years.

Their return and the appointment of Rispin for now follows the resignation last weekend of Davy Nelson as team manager after just eight months in charge.

Nelson stepped down just days after the Leinster final defeat to Dublin though his decision was not thought to be directly linked to that result and more associated with issues that arose within his backroom and the direction of his team's preparations.

Nelson is one of Meath's most experienced club coaches with four county titles as manager of Navan O'Mahony's and county championship success with Latton in Monaghan too.

He replaced Eamonn Murray, the two-time All-Ireland winning manager, but Mark Brennan, a member of Murray's coaching team, remained on for continuity.

Meath LGFA announced that all members of the Nelson backroom team had stepped down, including Brennan, but there is expectation that he will also be returning.

Meath are due to play Waterford in their first All-Ireland Ladies SFC game next week.