O'Sullivan: Merger prospect would be 'huge' for women's game

For many in Gaelic Games, the fastest way to equality is through amalgamation - and that moved one step closer this week as the Women's Gaelic Players Association (WGPA) voted to merge with the GPA.

For Cork star Doireann O'Sullivan, it's a step along a road that has plenty distance left to travel. "I think 96pc of the WGPA voted for it and 100pc of the GPA," she said. "It's a huge step forward for us. I can only see positives coming from it."

Now merged into a single 4,000-member body, it means some of the difference in treatment between male and female inter-county players will be further eroded.

"One of the topics discussed was travel expenses, that's a huge thing," said O'Sullivan. "We have three girls travelling from Beara, two girls travelling from Dublin three nights a week and they don't get their travel expenses covered. If we were all under the same umbrella, we'd all have to be treated as one. I don't think anybody should be out of pocket for representing their county. Obviously, we are not looking to get paid, but just to get covered for the travel and the mileage the girls are clocking up."

Calls for the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) and Camogie Association to amalgamate with the GAA grew louder following the farcical situation before Cork's semi-final win over Galway, and O'Sullivan believes that could be the next step.

"I think that would be exciting. As well as pitch availability, the thought of double-headers would be really exciting. When I started in 2012, I think we had 20,000 at (finals). We've doubled that now and Croke Park has the potential to nearly double it again. That would be a dream, to play in front of a full Croke Park."

The thought of an All-Ireland final without fans this Sunday will take some getting used to, but the Mourneabbey forward believes it will play to Cork's advantage.

"Dublin tend to have the majority of the attendance, so I do think it is a benefit for us. I just think (with) communication on the pitch, it's a lot easier to hear the person beside you, to hear management. I couldn't believe how much easier it was to communicate the last day against Galway."

Cork beat the Tribeswomen by 10 points in the semi-final, but they'll face a much tougher task on Sunday as they try to deny Dublin's four-in-a-row tilt. O'Sullivan has been in the Cork set-up since 2012 so she's had a front-row seat as the reign of dominance shifted from Leeside to the capital.

"Dublin have taken football to a new level, men and women. They're at the top of the hill, we're climbing the hill. They're a formidable outfit, but we do believe that we can beat them. They're excellent footballers, but the thing that separates them from the rest of us is their athleticism. They are extremely fast and fit, they have taken strength and conditioning to a new level. If you run into one of the Dublin girls, you know all about it."

In last year's semi-final, O'Sullivan believes Cork "panicked" after an early Dublin goal, so sticking on their shoulder through the opening quarter will be key. "By the first water break, if we are level or a point or two down, we will be happy with that," she said.

Her sister Ciara captained Cork to their six-in-a-row triumph in 2016 and on Sunday it will be Doireann's turn to lead them out.

"It is a huge honour and privilege and I would love to follow in Ciara's footsteps and get to lift the Brendan Martin Cup. There's no point training at the start of the year or meeting in January if you don't think that you can be the best."

