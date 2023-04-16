Orlaith Prenter outstanding in ladies’ Division 4 league final as Antrim see off Leitrim

16 April 2023; Antrim captain Cathy Carey lifts the cup after her side's victory in the 2023 Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 4 final between Antrim and Leitrim at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The outstanding Orlaith Prenter kicked 0-8 against Leitrim at Parnell Park to guide Antrim towards their maiden Lidl NFL Division 4 title.

