Only four venues confirmed so far for start of Lidl Ladies National Football League this weekend

Dublin and Meath are due to square off in Saturday's televised Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 1 opener

The Lidl Ladies National Football League kicks off this weekend – but ten of the 14 match venues have yet to be officially confirmed.

The high-profile Division 1 clash of Dublin and Meath, to be televised live by TG4 this Saturday with a 5.15pm throw-in, is among the fixtures with a location yet to be confirmed.

However, it’s understood that DCU has been pencilled in for this floodlit showdown between Mick Bohan’s four-in-a-row All-Ireland champions of 2017-20 and the Royal trailblazers who succeeded them by winning the last two All-Ireland titles as well as last year’s league Division 1 crown.

The LGFA has previously encountered difficulties in sourcing GAA venues, but it’s still unusual to see so many games with venues listed as ‘TBC’ so close to the competition launch.

Independent.ie has been told that a fixtures update will be issued on Tuesday, and that what appears on the LGFA website is updated on a daily basis. The onus is on counties to get venues, and a reminder has been issued today (Monday) to notify the association of plans.

As matters stand, according to the LGFA website, the four NFL ties with confirmed venues are Saturday’s top-flight encounter between Galway and Donegal (Tuam Stadium, 2pm) and three Sunday fixtures: Mayo v Cork (Connacht Centre of Excellence, 1.30), Waterford v Kerry (Piltown, 2pm) and Kildare v Down (St Conleth’s Park, 2pm).