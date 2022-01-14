‘Not being able to walk or spend time with my son, that was the biggest thing’ – Bríd Stack opens up after AFLW comeback

BRÍD STACK has spoken about the physical and emotional trauma she endured last year after suffering a serious neck injury during her Aussie Rules baptism with the GWS Giants.

The Cork ladies football icon sustained a stable fracture of the C7 vertebra following a collision, 12 months ago, with Adelaide Crows opponent Ebony Marinoff.

It happened during a pre-season practice game ahead of last year’s AFLW campaign, but the disciplinary saga that followed was arguably even worse for Stack, who has recalled how it left a “bitter taste” in her mouth.

The controversial saga had a happy postscript last weekend when the decorated 35-year-old made her long-awaited competitive AFLW debut as the Giants beat the Gold Coast Suns by 15 points.

Stack has now revisited last year’s painful chapter in an interview with Australian media.

Marinoff was initially found guilty of forceful front-on contact and suspended for three weeks – the longest ban in AFLW history – only for this to be quashed by an appeals board. Compounding Stack’s deflation was the argument voiced by Adelaide’s legal counsel, in that appeal, that Stack had put herself “in a vulnerable position” by moving directly to pick up the ball.

“I got through a good 70 minutes of that game, I was laying tackles, taking tackles. I was well aware it wasn’t chess we were playing,” Stack told the Herald and The Age.

“It was an innocuous tackle, I’ve no problem saying that. It was what came after it and even what instantly happened once I hit the deck - that probably did leave a bitter taste in my mouth, I suppose, just the lack of empathy, and then to somehow get the narrative turned back that it was me coming over as a rookie [who was at fault].”

The 11-time All-Ireland winner was in a neck brace for six weeks, but she came perilously close to a far more serious injury.

“It was really daunting,” she recounted, “those first couple of hours inside the hospital when the surgeon came in, and the first thing he was saying to me is like, ‘Right, well, you’re never gonna play sport again.’ He was just telling me just how close it was to it being an unstable fracture, and for me not being able to walk or spend time with my son, that was probably the biggest thing.”

On her return to Ireland, she came to understand how her parents “really went through the wringer” as they grappled with her injury from a distance.

Amazingly, one year on, Stack finally got to make her bow for the Giants, collecting seven disposals and laying five tackles against the Gold Coast.

“I made a good shot of mistakes. But I suppose the good thing is that I grew in confidence as the game went on,” she reflected.

She also outlined how Irish teammate Cora Staunton and husband Cárthach Keane (who have both suffered serious injuries in the past) had been invaluable through her recovery.

“Having people like that in your corner and having them motivating you, and telling you the importance of small steps and keeping smaller focus and small goals in sight, definitely led to the bigger picture coming into play,” she told The Age, before also singling out coach Alan McConnell.

“He’s just a wonderful person,” she enthused. “The confidence he has given me was probably a massive reason for me coming back.

“When I was given the all-clear to go back to training and competitive play, he took me aside for about five weeks before I went home - three or four sessions with myself, my husband and Cora, and they were just some of the most enjoyable and confidence-building sessions. He’s really, really invested in the person and I think by doing that, he gets the most out of the player.

“I wanted to repay him and the Giants and everyone associated with the Giants for all their kindness that they showed me last year, especially being so far away from home - they really are my family here. This year is all about just enjoying it and I can’t wait to do that with a remarkable bunch of girls.”

The Giants are pencilled in to face Adelaide – and Marinoff – in round seven of the league. “We’ll probably meet on the field and that’s grand,” Stack said. “I hope I’m playing against Adelaide, I really do, so that I can hopefully show my merit to this team. If the ball’s there, we’ll both go for it and see what happens.”