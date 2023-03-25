Last week, at the end of a brave interview on the ‘We are Cavan Podcast’, the Cavan ladies’ football vice-captain Lauren McVeety was asked what she hoped would result from the exchange.

In a most apologetic tone, she replied: “We are not looking for equality because I think that’s unrealistic” when comparing the differing relationships the ladies and men’s teams have with their county boards.

She added: “I think we are looking for the bare minimum to allow us to perform, just having a full squad at training, I suppose.” When the same question was offered to captain Neasa Byrd, she added: “The bare minimum is all we are asking for.” a household name in Cavan and the AFLW, Aisling Sheridan said: “We appreciate everything that’s being spent on us.”

Our young girls and women today are extremely perceptive and we have a duty of care to set an example that does not include an apology when highlighting a basic right for a sportswoman.

The three players made no mistake in what they said and why they said it, but because of how they have been treated throughout their playing careers, they automatically felt the most appropriate course of action was to begin and end the interview by apologising for asking for the provision of the basic rights of an inter-county player.

If they decide to make any further statements, I am confident they won’t feel the need to apologise again.

Following their veracious accounts, they should be safe in the knowledge they are backed and supported by so many, which must give them a deserved feeling of emancipation.

The podcast discussion opened with a statement read by captain Byrd as she emphasised that the only motivation behind their action was “to make the strides that we are capable of making, we feel we need to speak out and make the people of Cavan aware of what is really going on.

Over the last number of months, we have been in a constant battle with our county board over issues such as expenses, gear and player welfare”.

It was also detailed that in January, Byrd, as team captain, along with the team’s GPA representative and the female liason officer, met with county board members to establish agreed standards and provisions for 2023 in the form of a now redundant charter signed by all parties.

Broadly speaking, the Cavan ladies are currently paying to play for their county.

With 20 players based in Dublin, they cannot regularly train together as a squad. The issue of a lack of gear has made it impossible for the squad to feel a sense of importance or professionalism, leaving them at a complete disadvantage before they even make it on to a pitch.

On so many occasions, I have written about the positive and progressive steps that have been taken over the last number of years concerning the new and improved opportunities for female athletes and the provision of the equity required to reach an equal standing with our male counterparts.

I have given facts and figures from the GAA Congress and various surveys identifying a massive majority in favour of integration and fair treatment of women in sport.

So to listen to the three Cavan players apologise for having to resort to a public statement and interview to highlight the neglect and mistreatment of a senior inter-county team was depressing. Even more disheartening is the likelihood other teams will disclose similar situations.

“The Ladies’ Gaelic Football Association strives to be a modern, innovative and well-run organisation that provides a quality service and support system for all members, from an eight-year-old kicking her first ball in her local club to the elite athlete scoring goals and points at Croke Park” is a quote from the LGFA website.

Disappointingly, the association appears to have distanced itself from the Cavan ladies’ senior team, as there is a deafening silence coming from Croke Park in terms of support for the players.

Is it any wonder that our inter-county players are flooding the AFLW in Australia when the alternative for many players is to experience what the Cavan players are currently faced with?

One of many social media posts on the topic this week featured a picture of a Cavan player kneeling on a pitch, accompanied by a headline relating to the breakdown of relations between the players and the county board.

Underneath was a comment: “That must be another game they lost.” The now-deleted post was attached to the profile of a prominent and long-standing member of the association in Cavan.

Donegal is also a county in chaos, but it was reported on Friday that Fergus McGee, the County GAA Chairperson, had met with Tom Ryan and Larry McCarthy of the GAA and that an independent review of the county has been commissioned.

A difficult step for the county board, but the right one for the players, and football in the county in general, that will be welcomed by everyone in Donegal and the wider GAA community.

A similar intervention from the LGFA into the Cavan County Board would be a very positive statement of intent in the eyes of players around the country. The Cavan board was contacted to make a comment on the situation.

Cavan has produced incredibly gifted footballers, Bronagh Sheridan, Aisling Doonan, Sinead Greene, Renne Murphy and Tish Mimnagh, to name only a few. There is also great history and tradition in the county.

From the late 1970s until the early 1980s, they contested three All-Ireland finals, winning one; decades later, in 2013, they went on to win an intermediate All-Ireland.

But their golden generation was also their lost one. The 2001 under-14 and 2003 under-16 teams both lost All-Ireland finals to Galway.

The Tribeswomen went on to win the senior All-Ireland in 2004, were runners-up in 2005 and would remain one of the top teams in the country for a decade. Those Galway senior teams were backboned by the underage teams that defeated Cavan in 2001 and 2003.

The majority of players from the Cavan underage squads were lost before graduating to senior level and the revelations around the current practices may explain some of the reasons why.

This weekend, Cavan will be represented in two Post-Primary All-Ireland finals. Loreto College Cavan will contest the Junior ‘A’ final and Virgina College play in the Senior ‘C’ decider.

Aisling Sheridan was passionate in her assessment of where underage football in the county currently is, while also expressing her fears that history will repeat itself 20 years on.

“Cavan underage football is in a very good place at U-14 and U-16 especially. The drop-off rate is massive, though, because of not being able to get home for training. We want to maintain the talent and would hate for a bad experience this year to put them off for the future,” she said.

There is a perception in society that women consistently apologise more than men. And while studies show that gender differences in apology behaviour exist, it is not because of the common misconception known as ‘female over-apology’.

Men are just as likely as women to apologise, the difference being, their threshold for thinking an apology is merited or deserved is much higher than that of women.

Lisa Fallon is working with Fifa in the High-Performance Department of Arsene Wenger’s Global Football Development Division, one of the significant roles she has held during a prolific career in soccer. In an interview last week, she described women’s propensity to settle for less.

“Sometimes we settle too much for crumbs and we’re grateful for too little,” she said, following up with priceless advice she added. “There’s zero shame in demanding equal and better standards. Don’t be afraid to speak up and provoke change.”

The Cavan ladies were fearless this week and there is a strong chance that they have enacted transformational change within their county and added to another seismic shift in how female athletes are treated in this country.