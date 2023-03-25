| 7.8°C Dublin

No apologies necessary in Cavan ladies footballers’ fight for basic rights

Nadine Doherty

Cavan's Neasa Byrd. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Last week, at the end of a brave interview on the ‘We are Cavan Podcast’, the Cavan ladies’ football vice-captain Lauren McVeety was asked what she hoped would result from the exchange.

In a most apologetic tone, she replied: “We are not looking for equality because I think that’s unrealistic” when comparing the differing relationships the ladies and men’s teams have with their county boards.

