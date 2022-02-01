‘Never give up’ – Cork football star Erika O’Shea’s advice after taking the road to resilience

In attendance to announce that Yoplait are the new sponsors of the LGFA’s Third-Level Championships is, from left, NUI Galway & Galway's Hannah Noone, DCU & Dublin's Jennifer Dunne, UL & Cork's Erika O’Shea and UCD & Fermanagh's Eimear Smyth. Yoplait have also been installed as ‘Official Yogurt of the LGFA’. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Her message should be put in a bottle. And delivered to every classroom in the country.

The road of resilience can have the sweetest ending.

That's the journey Erika O'Shea followed. She went for underage football trials with Cork.

She didn't get the call. Didn't make the cut. And the disappointment cut deep into the bone.

"It had a big effect on me. It really upset me," she reflects. "I quit football. I didn't want to go back."

But, eventually, she did. Now she's a Cork senior footballer. And an All-Star.

"The big thing I'd like to say to players is to never give up. To keep going. And that's what I advise people to do,” she says.

"I receive a lot of messages from young players who might have experienced something similar to me.

"I love hearing from them. And helping them in any way I can. And if that can help to keep them in sport, so much the better."

Erika insists that the sports arena is one to be enjoyed. "People shouldn't be putting pressure on themselves," she says.

"It's important to remember that you are never alone. There's people there for you. Your team-mates and people around you."

She still finds it difficult to grasp where she is now. "It's like a dream come true. I'm still in shock at being an All-Star. I'm so grateful for what I have now. But I worked hard for it. Nothing comes easy," she added.

There's a new Cork manager to impress, Shane Ronayne. "It was Ephie Fitzgerald that gave me my break and I'll always be grateful to him," says Erika.

"Shane has come in now. He's a very talented coach. And like Ephie, I couldn't speak highly enough of him."

Preparations are progressing ahead of the Lidl National League which begins the weekend after next. "Loads of running and gym work," she grins.

Losing last year's All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final to Meath in such dramatic fashion still stings.

"Days like that help to make you stronger. It was a huge disappointment, but we said after that game that we'll pick each other up and go again,” she says.

Cork's opening two League games see them away to Meath and Dublin.

"Meath are improving. Dublin are improving. We are on the right pathway, but we know all the teams keep on improving, so we take nothing for granted,” she said.

"It was tremendous what Meath did. They deserved it. And we were happy for them. Seeing how they came up from where they were."

Erika is from Macroom. She's studying Health and Fitness at the University of Limerick. "I'm loving it there."

Sport has been a central theme of her life. She's also an accomplished basketball player with Glanmire.

"Basketball is my secret weapon," she smiles. "The two sports complement each other so well.

"The basketball skills transfer so well to football. The hand skills, the jumping, the speed and agility. There's not many players who could outjump Kieran Donaghy.

"Basketball has also helped with my tackling. As a defender it has helped to make sure that I am always on my toes."