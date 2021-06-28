Nerney hits late winner for O’Moore girls

Laois manager Donie Brennan was thrilled with the effort of his players as they edged out Kildare in a brilliant Division 3 final at Baltinglass.

Laois failed to register a single league point when they were relegated from Division 2 in 2019 but now they return, while Brennan picked up his first success with the county.

“We are delighted, any time you win a final you are going to be delighted. We are delighted to be up in Division 2, to get that bit of success and reward the players for their efforts.

“Definitely (this is the best day so far), the players have allowed me to enjoy it with the effort and commitment that they are giving. The success and winning matches makes it that little bit easier,” said Brennan.

This game started slowly but ended in a blaze of action with Mo Nerney (left) tapping over the winning point in the last minute after a great comeback from Kildare, led by a hat-trick of goals from Neasa Dooley.

Scores were hard to come early on but Laois took a 0-6 to 0-3 lead into the break.

The Lilywhites played into the breeze in the second half and a fortuitous Dooley goal was followed by two more.

Sarah Ann Fitzgerald and Nerney hit Laois goals in a lethal three-minute spell as Laois looked set for victory. When Dooley finished her hat-trick Kildare were back level, 3-6 to 2-9, only for Nerney to hit the winner in the 59th minute.

“It’s very tough to take, a one-point loss in a final. The heart we showed in the last ten minutes says a lot about this group. But we wanted to win this final, we wanted to move up to Division 2,” said Kildare boss Daniel Moynihan.

Scorers – Laois: M Nerney 1-5 (0-2f); SA Fitzgerald 1-1 (0-1f); F Dooley, E Galvin, R Williams, E Fitzpatrick 0-1 each. Kildare: N Dooley 3-0; L Curran 0-5 (4f); G Clifford 0-1.

LAOIS – E Barry; C Dunne, A Potts, A Kelly; R Williams, E Healy, L Nerney; F Dooley, J Moore; A Healy, E Galvin, E Fitzpatrick; M Nerney, SA Fitzgerald, A Havill. Subs: O Hennessy for Williams (36), L Tarpey for Havill (36), J Dunne for Dooley (41), A Kirrane for Galvin (54).

KILDARE – D McGinn; C Sullivan, L Lenehan, M Doherty; L Murtagh, L Gilbert, H McLoughlin; S O’Sullivan, G Kenneally; C Wheeler, L Curran, G Clifford; E Dowling, N Dooley, A Rattigan. Subs: S Kendrick for McLoughlin (30), T Duggan for Doherty (30), M McKenna for Wheeler (43), O Sullivan for Dowling (50), C Fagan Hynes for Murtagh (59).

Ref – S Curley (Galway).