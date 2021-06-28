Murray lauds Royals as they outclass Kerry

Emma Duggan and Stacey Grimes struck the key goals as Meath manager Eamonn Murray hailed his side’s return to Division 1 as “a proud day”.

Fresh from their victory in December’s TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Final, Meath added the Division 2 title to their haul with a ruthlessly efficient performance in defence and attack.

Grimes scored 1-5 for her side, at the back Emma Troy marshalled the defence, while the power of Duggan, Máire O’Shaughnessy and Vikki Wall around the middle drove Meath to victory.

“Today the scores came from 11 different scorers. I thought when we lost Niamh (O’Sullivan) we dropped a wee bit then, but the response after that was unbelievable from all over. It’s a very proud day for Meath,” said Murray, who has led the side from Division 3 to Division 1 in the space of two completed seasons.

Points from Anna Galvin and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh settled Kerry after a slow start but Meath rallied with scores from Troy, O’Shaughnessy and Bridgetta Lynch.

The critical score arrived just before the interval when Duggan goaled to put her side 1-9 to 0-5 ahead.

After the resumption there was never any doubt about the winners, especially when Grimes converted a penalty to put her side 11 points clear.

Rachel Dwyer fired a late consolation goal for Kerry, but the Darragh Long and Declan Quill-managed side must pause their promotion dreams for another season.

SCORERS – Meath: S Grimes 1-5 (1-0pen, 4f); E Duggan 1-0; B Lynch 0-3; E Troy, A Leahy, V Wall, M O’Shaughnessy, O Lally, N O’Sullivan, M Thynne, N Gallogly 0-1 each. Kerry: L Ní Mhuircheartaigh 0-5 (3f); R Dwyer 1-0; H O’Donoghue 0-2, L Scanlon, A Galvin 0-1 each.

MEATH – M McGuirk; E Troy, MK Lynch, K Newe; A Leahy, A Cleary, O Byrne; V Wall, M O’Shaughnessy; S Ennis, S Grimes, O Lally; N O’Sullivan, E Duggan, B Lynch. Subs: M Thynne for O’Sullivan (19), N Gallogly for Leahy (40), E White for Lynch (60), A O’Sullivan for McGuirk (60).

KERRY – C Butler; J O’Sullivan, A Desmond, C Murphy; A O’Connell, K Cronin, C Lynch; L Scanlon, N Carmody; L Galvin, E Dineen, A Galvin; N Ní Chonchúir, H O’Donoghue, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh. Subs: A Murphy for Dineen (34), D O’Leary for Ní Chonchúir (34), M O’Connell for O’Sullivan (41), R Dwyer for A Galvin (41), M O’Connell for L Galvin (49).

REF – B Redmond (Wexford)