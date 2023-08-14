Mick Bohan: ‘We were on our knees back in October/November time . . . we didn’t foresee this’

Dublin manager revels in road to All-Ireland glory

To win against the grain is always the sweetest victory of them all, and you could see the sense of satisfaction written all over Mick Bohan’s face.

To say that he always believed that the Dublin ladies footballers would climb the All-Ireland summit this year is far from true, so that makes it even better after some dark times.

“We were on our knees back in October/November time. I know when you win something you can kind of dismiss that a little bit but if you knew where we were,” Bohan outlined.

“We were trying to maximise everything we had. The group will say it, we were just trying to make this thing competitive. We didn’t foresee this.”

It’s no secret that the Dubs have lost many of their marquee names since completing four-in-a-row in the winter of 2020 but what was the difference last autumn compared to other years?

“The quality was poor. The bottom line is there was so much to learn. I look at Niamh Donlon (who) played her first competitive game for us five weeks ago in a challenge game against Mayo.

“Niamh Crowley, her first season out of minor, you’d put her in your pocket – she’s 5ft 3in. She has a heart of a lion but that’s the point. They (the older players) took them under their wing. I haven’t seen this before in a team.

“They were like big sisters to them and they taught them so much in that time. We were not in this arena, we were nowhere close to it and I have been there, I can tell you. This one is sweet.”

Dublin dominated the physical exchanges and they weren’t afraid to foul when necessary either as they regularly halted Kerry’s momentum out the pitch before funnelling back.

Whatever pre-match talk there was of Dublin being “bullied” when they lost to Kerry a month ago in Parnell Park, there was no doubting who were the aggressors this time around as Bohan double downed on his comments.

“We were bullied in Parnell Park. No playing the media, no arragh, begorrah stuff – that was a fact. We were beaten to ball, pushed off ball – we got a lesson. We knew that day we had to stand up to that,” Bohan said.

“We had to become more physical in the contest. That’s the way you want this game played. But we got a huge lesson that day in Parnell Park.”

It was a lesson well learned while Bohan’s side also obliterated the Kerry kick-out in a stunning first half with an aggressive press yielding massive dividends as they got their hands on seven of Ciara Butler’s 14 restarts.

Kerry ace Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh was snuffed out somewhat by a tigerish Leah Caffrey, AFLW recruit Jennifer Dunne dominated midfield alongside Eilish O’Dowd, while Hannah Tyrrell had a sensational opening half.

Having won a Six Nations and a Triple Crown in rugby with Ireland and an FAI Cup medal at soccer with St Catherine’s, this was the medal which Tyrrell craved most and her 0-8 first-half haul was critical.

That came in a half where Dublin were slaloming through the Kerry defence. They ran directly at the Kingdom with very little lateral play. It was always full steam ahead from the Dubs.

Kerry simply couldn’t live with them and after back-to-back All-Ireland final losses, Kerry joint-manager Declan Quill cut an inconsolable figure as he fought back the tears.

Not even the shock second-half introduction of ace attacker Síofra O’Shea, who suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury in recent weeks, could wrestle the momentum back in their favour.

“That was the best-kept secret in Ireland for the last few weeks. Look, I think we’ve had Síofra in Santry a couple of times. They called her a medical wonder,” Quill said. “They found no reason why she couldn’t take part when she did a particular programme. There is a tear there so she is going to have surgery.”

Quill and Darragh Long have served four years together at the Kerry helm and made huge strides, but defeat leaves their future up in the air.

“We put our heart and soul into it. This has been a very long and enjoyable four years. It’s a seven-day-a-week job. I have three young kids at home. Darragh has two young kids at home.

“We put a lot of things on the back-burner to train the team. It impacts your family life too. It’s been brilliant. We’ll have to really think about it.”

Footnote: As the LGFA celebrated their 50th final, 40 previous senior captains were paraded at half-time of the senior game and rightly lauded. Surely the GAA will see the light and follow suit by putting their jubilee teams front and centre again.