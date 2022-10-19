Mick Bohan to continue as Dublin manager for seventh consecutive season

Mick Bohan will return as manager of the Dublin ladies football team for a seventh consecutive season in 2023, it has been confirmed.

Bohan's tenure was extended by a meeting of club delegates on Tuesday night despite speculation linking him with a move away from the role.

The Clontarf native previously took charge of the Dubs in 2003 for a year but his second spell has been hugely successful and has seen Dublin win four All-Irelands, four Leinster titles and two league titles.

Bohan's decision to remain at the helm is a significant boost to the Dubs who last won the Brendan Martin cup in 2020 and went down to Donegal in last season's All-Ireland quarter-final.

Meath claimed their second All-Ireland crown on the spin in 2022 but the ladies football landscape is tipped to be very different next season. The Royals have seen much change since that final with Davy Nelson replacing Eamonn Murray as manager while stars like Vikki Wall and Orlagh Lally currently playing the AFLW.

Emma Troy is also expected to be unavailable. Coaches Paul Garrigan and strength and conditioning coach Eugene Eivers have joined Colm O'Rourke's backroom team with the Meath men's side.