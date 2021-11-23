Mick Bohan has been ratified to serve for a sixth year as the Dublin ladies football manager.

Bohan was installed for a second term in 2016 and has gone on to win four successive All-Ireland titles, only denied a fifth in a dramatic All-Ireland final against Meath in September.

It had been thought that the game might prove Bohan's swansong after a hugely successful five years.

Bohan has also managed Dublin to three Leinster titles in his second term as well as two league titles.

Details of his backroom team will be unveiled in the coming weeks.