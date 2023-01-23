Mick Bohan praises ‘honest’ squad as Dublin lay down a marker against Royals

Aoife Minogue of Meath is tackled by Jodi Egan of Dublin during their clash at DCU St Clare's in Dublin. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

The big TG4 trucks rolled into St Clare’s, edging up the avenue past the Glasnevin Tennis Club. On Court Number 1, there was a young chap showing the determination of Novak Djokovic.

The lights were on at DCU. The All-Ireland and league champions were in town. Saturday Night Live.

Dublin hosting Meath in Division 1 of the Lidl Ladies Football National League. It was chilly but dry. A fine crowd turned up, seeking a good perch by the wooden fence.

One man had the best view of all. Watching the action from his back window in a house that overlooked the ground.

The Dubs know the university venue well. This is where they have moulded their finest pottery over the years, with Mick Bohan’s finger-prints all over the china.

In the hush of the close season, the birds in the trees busily tweet about the managerial merry go-round. Mick’s pigeon-hole is always packed with invitations. His decision to stay is a tonic for the Blues.

Eamonn Murray got off the Meath bus after the two-in-a-row. It had been a remarkable journey. He brought the county up by their boot-laces. They stunned the country, and the Dubs, to win the 2021 All-Ireland title. And they repeated the trick last year.

Davy Nelson now wears the sheriff’s badge as Dublin and Meath continue to produce duels to savour. A reminder to the days when Seán Boylan’s Royals shared the stage with the capital showband.

Dublin collected the points here, 1-11 to 0-8. The boss-man was pleased.

“It was interesting. Both sides had lots of new faces,” said Bohan.

“We worked hard. The players were honest. There were mistakes made, but these are the things you work on.

“We have only been back at it for five weeks. There’s good energy in the camp. And we are delighted to have come away with the win.”

Across the way, the Meath skipper Shauna Ennis was surrounded by happy children as she signed autographs and obliged with selfies.

“It was our first competitive game. We had some changes. We just wanted a performance, and I think we got that in parts,” she reflected.

“There’s plenty of football to look forward to. With the league and then the Leinster Championship. There was a good atmosphere here tonight, and it was great to see such a large attendance.”

​The surface was in excellent order. The ball saw every yard of the carpet. Carla Rowe wore the captain’s armband on her No 11 shirt. Her white boots covered every inch of the hall, stairs and landing.

In the first half, as Dublin defended the electronic scoreboard end, she arrived in front of her own goal to make a telling block.

Meath saw plenty of the ball. In the opening period, they came close to scoring a goal, or three. Olivia Callan rattled the city crossbar.

Dublin led at the kit-kats, 1-5 to 0-3. It was captain Rowe who palmed in the early goal after a swift necklace of passes.

The free-taking of Stacey Grimes kept Meath ticking. Until late scores from Chloe Darby, Kerri Owens and Shannon Richardson allowed the Dubs to show sure hands as they played down the clock.