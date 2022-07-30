| 19.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Meath’s remarkable journey can come full circle but Kingdom ooze natural footballing ability in every position

Nadine Doherty

Kerry players, from left, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, Anna Clifford, and Louise Galvin celebrate their semi-final victory over Mayo. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Kerry players, from left, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, Anna Clifford, and Louise Galvin celebrate their semi-final victory over Mayo. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Kerry players, from left, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, Anna Clifford, and Louise Galvin celebrate their semi-final victory over Mayo. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Kerry players, from left, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, Anna Clifford, and Louise Galvin celebrate their semi-final victory over Mayo. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

How many times have we heard about teams going to the well? It’s a commonly used phrase these days by GAA managers describing their teams’ resilience. And it’s one that really grates on me.

Credit to them, they just went to the well yet again’ or ‘I don’t know how they do it, they just go back to the well every time.’

Most Watched

Privacy