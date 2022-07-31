| 16.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Meath have perfected a lethal formula and they have raised the bar for everyone

Cora Staunton

'Emma Duggan had a quiet day from play in attack. But she still had a massive influence, turning over a lot and being the general around the midfield area.' Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

'Emma Duggan had a quiet day from play in attack. But she still had a massive influence, turning over a lot and being the general around the midfield area.' Photo: Sportsfile

'Emma Duggan had a quiet day from play in attack. But she still had a massive influence, turning over a lot and being the general around the midfield area.' Photo: Sportsfile

'Emma Duggan had a quiet day from play in attack. But she still had a massive influence, turning over a lot and being the general around the midfield area.' Photo: Sportsfile

Win one All-Ireland, and people will say you’re a good team. But to enter the realm of great, you need the second.

That’s been in the minds of these Meath players all season: a desire to show last year’s win was no fluke, that they truly are the superpower of ladies football. And now we know for sure.

Most Watched

Privacy