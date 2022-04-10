Meath claim Division One League title with narrow win over Donegal

Meath players and backroom team celebrate after their side's victory in the Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 1 Final. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Meath’s winning run continued in Croke Park as they claimed their first Division One title, but only after a stern examination from Maxi Curran’s Donegal.

The All-Ireland champions were clinging on at the end as Donegal came in search of the goal that would have snatched the glory at the death but the Royals hung on to claim yet more Croke Park silverware, following on from their intermediate and senior All-Ireland crowns as well as last year’s Division Two title.

Meath looked to be cruising after 23 minutes when Orlagh Lally’s point saw them move into a 1-6 to 0-2 lead. Their goal came five minutes earlier when Monica McGurk’s booming kick found Emma Duggan who quickly shuffled possession off to Vikki Wall. The reigning Footballer of the Year delayed her pass perfectly and Kelsey Nesbitt rolled the ball under Roisin McCafferty.

With their kick out under pressure, Donegal looked to be shipping water but they rallied superbly to hit 1-2 inside two minutes. First Yvonne Bonner landed their first point of the day from play before they turned over a Meath kick out that ended when Mary Kate Lynch fouled Bonner in the area.

Lynch was sent to the bin and Niamh McLaughlin, a former Irish underage soccer international, dispatched the penalty brilliantly. Donegal's tails were up and Karen Guthrie brought the gap back to two points before 2021 All Star Geraldine McLaughlin reduced the gap to the minimum (1-6 to 1-5) before the break.

Donegal were in the ascendancy on the restart and took the lead five minutes into the second half. By the time Meath were back to 15 players, Donegal had hit them for 1-4 to no score in a period that also saw McGurk make a smart save from McLaughlin.

Orlagh Lally ended a scoreless period of 16 minutes for Meath before the Royals got their second goal. A brilliant Emma Troy pass found Niamh O’Sullivan, who finished to the corner.

Donegal grabbed the next two points to close the gap to the minimum as the tension ratcheted up. Meath broke out to score through Vikki Wall late on meaning Donegal needed a goal. It didn’t come. The Meath success story continues.

SCORERS – Meath: N O’Sullivan, K Nesbitt 1-1 each, O Lally, E Duggan (1f) 0-2 each, S Grimes, V Wall 0-1 each.

Donegal: G McLaughlin 0-4 (1f), K Guthrie 0-3 (2f), Niamh McLaughlin 1-0, (pen), Y Bonner 0-2.

Meath: M McGurk; K Newe, MK Lynch, S Ennis; A Cleary, E Troy, A Leahy; V Wall, M O’Shaughnessy; M Thynne, O Lally, K Nesbitt; N O’Sullivan, E Duggan, S Grimes SUBS: B Lynch for Nesbitt (39), E White for Thynne, N Gallogly for Leahy (both 52), O Byrne for Lally (56), O Duff for O’Sullivan

Donegal: R McCafferty; N Carr, E McGinley, N Boyle; T Hegarty, Nicole McLaughlin, A Boyle Carr; K Herron, R Rodgers; B McLaughlin, Niamh McLaughlin, S Twohig; Y Bonner, K Guthrie, G McLaughlin SUBS: N Hegarty for T Hegarty (41), T Kennedy for Boyle (49), E McCrory for Twohig (56)

Referee: G McMahon (Mayo)