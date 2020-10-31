McCoy is hat-trick hero as Armagh hit Tyrone for six

Aoife McCoy hit a hat-trick of goals as Armagh powered past Ulster rivals Tyrone to claim a 6-16 to 3-13 victory in the first TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship game of the season.

The outcome of this Breffni Park clash was decided before half-time as Armagh had five goals in their tally, including two from McCoy and one each from Aimee Mackin, Caroline O'Hanlon and Kelly Mallon, while McCoy's third, 13 minutes from time, ended any hopes of a comeback.

Tyrone enjoyed the better start with points from Niamh O'Neill and Chloe McCaffrey inside the first two minutes. A bright move from defence saw Eve Lavery get Armagh up and running, while Aimee Mackin levelled matters after six minutes.

McCaffrey was a real threat and her second point restored Tyrone's advantage, before she struck her side's first goal after 10 minutes.

McCoy goaled before Kelly Mallon pointed a free, while Mackin hit the net again for Armagh after they won possession from a Tyrone restart.

Tyrone were 2-3 to 1-4 behind at that stage, but they struck three unanswered points with O'Neill twice on target. Again Armagh had an answer though, when McCoy finished her second goal, but less than a minute later Tyrone were back in touch again when O'Neill gave her side a 2-7 to 3-3 lead.

That lead only lasted 60 seconds before Armagh's fourth goal arrived, this time O'Hanlon provided the brilliant finish, while Mallon also got in on the act three minutes from the interval following a driving run from Catherine Marley, which put Armagh 5-7 to 2-9 clear at half-time.

On the restart Aimee Mackin hit a free before O'Neill brought her personal tally to 1-4 with a good score for Tyrone, and despite good points from McCaffrey and Rafferty, Tyrone could never really get within touching distance.

That was largely due to Aimee Mackin's increasing influence and she helped her side into a 5-11 to 2-12 lead by the 41st minute.

McCoy completed her hat-trick with a good strike in the 47th minute, and although O'Neill punched her side's third goal three minutes later there was no way back for Tyrone, who face Mayo next weekend.

