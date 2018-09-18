Sport Ladies Football

Wednesday 19 September 2018

Mayo LGFA fail in their bid to have Carnacon thrown out of the championship but the club are fined and eight players are suspended

Captain of Carnacon Cora Staunton leads her team during the parade prior to the All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Club Championship Final in 2017. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

All-Ireland Ladies Football champions Carnacon will not be thrown out of this year's championship after the Connacht Council ruled against the Mayo LGFA tonight at a meeting in Ballyhaunis.

The Mayo LGFA appealed a decision from the Connacht Council to overturn their decision to expel the club from the championship on the grounds that they had brought the game into disrepute after eight players walked away from the county panel over apparent player welfare issues.

While tonight's appeal failed, the Connacht Council did decide to impose a fine of €500 on the club and the eight players were handed four-week suspensions.

Online Editors

