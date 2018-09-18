Mayo LGFA fail in their bid to have Carnacon thrown out of the championship but the club are fined and eight players are suspended

Independent.ie

All-Ireland Ladies Football champions Carnacon will not be thrown out of this year's championship after the Connacht Council ruled against the Mayo LGFA tonight at a meeting in Ballyhaunis.

