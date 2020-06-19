Mayo ladies football crisis deepens as county activities are taken over by Connacht Council

The crisis in Mayo Ladies GAA has deepened further with confirmation from the games' umbrella body, the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, that the running of the Mayo activities has been taken over by the Connacht Council.

It follows the resignation of 10 members of the executive in March, the week that the country took the first steps into lockdown because of Covid 19.

On Thursday night, an executive meeting of the LGFA took the dramatic decision to take management powers away from Mayo until an executive is restored.

The 10 executive members resigned on the morning of a planned county board meeting and called for an extraordinary general meeting to outline their concerns over a range of issues that have arisen.

Mayo chairperson Yvonne McEvilly did not stand down however and earlier this month she circulated a letter to clubs proposing a new date for an egm to elect a new executive, promising to outline a number of financial "anomalies" she claims have become apparent in the 2019 accounts.

In that letter, she was critical of the 10 former executive members and their reasons for departure but in response, the 'executive 10' have issued a detailed rebuttal, circulated to all clubs, of many of the points raised by the chairperson.

At a February meeting, it was decided to refer the 2019 accounts to the Gardai, with the former secretary and treasurer meeting with a local superintendent to advance the matter.

The former executive members had also asked for a breakdown of the 19,300 attributed in the 2019 accounts to the senior management, stating in their latest letter that this was "legitimately and reasonably requested" as to what it was spent on.

The senior manager Peter Leahy has himself penned a couple of letters to clubs throughout this episode defending his position, welcoming transparency and stating he was happy to answer any questions at the March meeting of the board before which the 'executive 10' stepped down.

Online Editors