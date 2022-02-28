Mayo keep their momentum flowing as Walsh and Cafferky hit top form

Sinéad Walsh and Lisa Cafferky both scored two goals as Mayo earned their place in the semi-finals of the Lidl NFL after victory over rivals Galway at Tuam Stadium.

The hosts were looking to bounce back from their opening-round defeat in Donegal but it was Mayo who made it back-to-back wins, with Ciara Whyte and Sinéad Cafferky bringing their goals tally to 13 in two Division 1A games.

Mairéad Seoighe and Kate Slevin scored the goals for Galway but, playing with the aid of a strong breeze, Mayo got off to the perfect start.

The sides then traded points, a free from Aoife O’Rourke for Galway and a fine score from Walsh, with the assistance of Aoife Geraghty and Sarah Mulvihill in the build-up.

However, Mayo took the initiative in the 11th minute when Whyte scored their second goal, palming the ball into the net. Then, just ahead of the water break, Cafferky got on the end of a superb interchange between Walsh and Whyte to score another goal.

Mayo led by 3-3 to 1-3 at half-time, and three goals in five second-half minutes settled this game as Sinéad Cafferky, the superb Lisa Cafferky and Walsh struck goals in a dominant spell.

Galway battled throughout but were no match for Mayo, however a late cameo from Slevin, who scored 1-4 in the second half, put a gloss on the scoreline.

“I felt in the first half when we had the breeze we didn’t transition very well, we tried to go too long,” said Mayo manager Michael Moyles.

“Galway were running the ball a bit better than we were. They were running harder than we were and they had more support play, that was disappointing. They went through the middle of us in that first half.

“We talked about that at half-time. I was happy with the first 10 minutes of the second half. Regardless of the players that Galway are missing, they still play the same style of football, and it’s very hard to stop.”

Galway came into this game on the back of a narrow defeat away to Donegal while Mayo had scored seven goals in their huge victory over Westmeath at the Connacht Air Dome.

And despite goals from Seoighe and Slevin Galway lost again, with their new joint-manager Maghnus Breathnach looking for his side to bounce back next time out.

“In fairness to Mayo they’re an experienced side, All-Ireland semi-finalists last year. They took their opportunities and they really drove it on, so it’s something for us to learn from as well,” said Breathnach.

“We’re in the same situation we were in last year, two losses. We’ll be gunning for Westmeath now. It’ll be a serious game. It’s a big game for those girls.

“A lot of them are younger and they’ll take serious learnings from it.”

Outside of Division 1A, there were victories for Kerry, Armagh and Kildare while Sligo and Down could not be separated.

In Division 2A, Kerry advanced to the semi-finals thanks to Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh’s strike in their 1-13 to 0-9 win at Doonbeg.

Armagh also moved through to the next phase with Lauren McConville and Aimee Mackin on target in a 2-13 to 0-10 win against Cavan at the Athletic Grounds.

In Division 3A, Sligo and Down finished 3-6 to 3-6 while Kildare were 2-11 to 2-5 winners against Longford in Division 3B, securing their place in the next stage.

Scorers – Mayo: S Walsh 2-2; L Cafferky 2-1; C Whyte, S Cafferky 1-0 each; S Howley 0-3 (2f). Galway: K Slevin 1-4 (1p) (2f); M Seoighe 1-1; A O’Rourke, L Coen, A Davoren 0-1 each.

MAYO – A Tarpey; É Ronayne, S El Massry, D Caldwell; T O’Connor, F McHale, K Sullivan; S Cafferky, A Geraghty; S Mulvihill, L Cafferky, S Howley; S Walsh, C Whyte, M Reilly. Subs: S Lally for Ronayne (30), M McHale for Reilly (35), R Flynn for O’Connor (48), R Baynes for Whyte (40), R Flynn for O’Connor (48), T Needham for Walsh (55), H Reape for McHale (55), C Needham for Howley (55), N Hession for Sullivan (58), G Flynn for L Cafferky (59), L Moran for Geraghty (59), N McVann for Caldwell (59).

GALWAY – A Griffin; S Molloy, E Gavin, A Ní Cheallaigh; E Power, C Cooney, J Burke; A Davoren, S Ní Loingsigh; L Coen, M Seoighe, L Finnegan; A O’Rourke, A Trill, D Keane. Subs: K Slevin for O’Rourke (30), L Booth for Finnegan (35), C Trill for Power (35), L Scanlon for Keane (39), F Cooney for Gavin (46).

Ref – Kevin Phelan (Laois).