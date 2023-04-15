| 11.6°C Dublin

Close

Magnificent Mackin hits 3-3 as Armagh claim Division 2 title

Armagh 4-9 Laois 2-10

Armagh players and sisters Blaithín Mackin, left, and Aimee Mackin, right, lift the cup with nephew Eoin Shannon. Image: Sportsfile. Expand

Close

Armagh players and sisters Blaithín Mackin, left, and Aimee Mackin, right, lift the cup with nephew Eoin Shannon. Image: Sportsfile.

Armagh players and sisters Blaithín Mackin, left, and Aimee Mackin, right, lift the cup with nephew Eoin Shannon. Image: Sportsfile.

Armagh players and sisters Blaithín Mackin, left, and Aimee Mackin, right, lift the cup with nephew Eoin Shannon. Image: Sportsfile.

The magnificent Aimee Mackin struck 3-3 at Croke Park as Armagh secured their third Lidl NFL Division 2 title with a final victory against Laois.

Previous winners of the competition in 2005 and 2015, next year will see Shane McCormack’s Ulster outfit return to the top-tier of Division 1 for the first time since 2017.

Most Watched

Privacy