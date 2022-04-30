Mackin and Mallon on target as ruthless Armagh march into Ulster final

AIMEE Mackin and skipper Kelly Mallon were in good scoring form as ruthless Armagh cruised into another TG4 Ulster Senior decider with a comprehensive semi-final victory over Monaghan in Clones.

The Orchard County will meet Cavan or Donegal in the Final following this big win at St Tiernach’s Park, Clones.

Monaghan managed just five points over the hour but can have no complaints as a hungry Armagh bounced back from their recent Lidl NFL Division 2 final loss against Kerry with an impressive display.

The provincial champions dominated the first half, leading by ten points at the break.

They signalled their intentions within ten seconds when Macken sent Aoife Lennon in for the opening point.

The Monaghan defence battled gamely but when Aoife Mc Coy was fouled, Mackin slotted home the penalty and Armagh built on that with slick passing, assured defending and a display full of confidence.

Mackin added a brace of points and hit the post with a second penalty as Armagh went on to lead by 1-10 to 0-3 at half-time.

The second half saw no let-up from Armagh, who attacked at will as further goals followed from Mackin, Mallon (2) and Niamh Reel.

Armagh Scorers: Aimee Mackin 1-5, Kelly Mallon 2-2, Niamh Reel 1-1, Eve Lavery 0-4, Caroline O’Hanlon 0-4, Aoife Lennon 0-2, Aoife Mc Coy 0-2, Catriona O’Hagan 0-1.

Monaghan Scorers: Jodie McQuillan 0-2, Rosemary Courtney 0-2, Amy Garland 0-1.