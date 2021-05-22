| 7.3°C Dublin

Ludicrous, Galling, Frustrating, Absurd - How the LGFA belittled their own game

Sinead Kissane

Cork players celebrate after the All-Ireland Ladies Football Minor 'A' Championship Final against Monaghan at Bord na Móna O'Connor Park in Tullamore in August 2019. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Cork players celebrate after the All-Ireland Ladies Football Minor 'A' Championship Final against Monaghan at Bord na Móna O'Connor Park in Tullamore in August 2019. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The television ad for the GAA minor championships is an effective piece of advertising but it gives a narrow portrayal of young men and women of that age.

The lead roles are young men who play football and hurling with the storyline of how that seeps into the rest of their adolescent lives. Electric Ireland are the sponsors of the GAA minor championships so their TV ads focus on young men only.

