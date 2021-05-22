Ludicrous, Galling, Frustrating, Absurd - How the LGFA belittled their own game

The television ad for the GAA minor championships is an effective piece of advertising but it gives a narrow portrayal of young men and women of that age.

The lead roles are young men who play football and hurling with the storyline of how that seeps into the rest of their adolescent lives. Electric Ireland are the sponsors of the GAA minor championships so their TV ads focus on young men only.

Girls and young women also feature in variations of the ad but their role as extras is to enhance the status of the lads. The girls are filmed sitting on the wall, watching the fellas and adding to the lore that minors are a catch. You would think from watching these ads that only boys play minor, but maybe that’s what some people think anyway.

The standing of the GAA All-Ireland minor championships for young men is impressive. They’ve a big sponsor to run edgy advertising campaigns, their All-Ireland finals are on the same day as the senior finals at Croke Park and they’re on live TV.

Read More

It means when David Clifford scores 4-4 in an All-Ireland minor football final, like he did in September 2017 to help Kerry win their fourth consecutive All-Ireland title, anyone with a modicum of interest knew about it.

Six weeks before that, in August 2017, Saoirse Noonan scored 3-4 in the All-Ireland ladies minor football final to help Cork win their third consecutive All-Ireland title.

It is unnecessary to add how this got nothing like the attention the male minor final got the following month. The girls’ All-Ireland minor final didn’t take place at Croke Park but at O’Connor Park, Tullamore (the All-Ireland junior, intermediate and senior football finals for women take place on the same day at Croke Park).

There’s no live TV for the girls’ minor finals and no national sponsor either. Some things are the same though.

The smiles on Noonan and her Cork team-mates’ faces in the photographs four years ago show that winning an All-Ireland title at minor level with your peers is just as major for young women as it is for young men.

Two weeks ago, the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) sent out notice to all county boards that there will be no All-Ireland championships at U-14, U-16 and minor (U-18) level for female footballers for 2021. There were none staged last year either because of Covid.

The LGFA said provincial championships can be organised in these age-grades up to the end of August “if counties so desired” (their encouragement to counties to stage provincial championships this summer appears watery, at best). Compare this to the GAA and Camogie Association. The 2020 GAA minor championships in football and hurling will be completed this summer before the 2021 renditions start.

Fixtures for this year’s camogie U-16 and minor inter-county competitions were due to go forward for approval to their Ard Comhairle this week.

So, the LGFA is the only association in our national sport to decide not to hold All-Ireland championships at underage and minor level.

The LGFA followed up their cancellation notice with an 840-word letter from CEO Helen O’Rourke to county boards explaining their reasons.

The LGFA cited “health and safety” because of Covid (even though Nphet has given the go-ahead for competitions). The LGFA cited the “shortened playing season”. They cited “concerns relayed to LGFA management that many parents are not keen to allow their daughters to play sport for the month of May for trials or otherwise leading up to Leaving Cert or GCSEs”.

They cited players “feeling the pressure of revised exams”. They cited the danger of underage girls being out “4-5 days per week” training or playing. They cited “player welfare”. They cited “dual players”. They cited club v county. They cited players going to third-level institutions in September.

They cited how more female teenagers are expected to play adult football compared to male teenagers. They cited just about every pressure point possible in Gaelic games as back-up to their decision and if someone wanted an A1 paper on how to catastrophise the dangers of girls over-extending themselves then it was duly provided by the very association that is meant to encourage girls to play Gaelic football.

Their comprehensive explanation wasn’t a body of evidence but a body of excuses.

Some counties weren’t buying what the LGFA were selling them. Cork LGFA said the reasons given have “absolutely no credibility” and “we are still left to fight discrimination not from outside but most alarmingly from within our own association”.

Cork counter-argued the claims by the LGFA, including the one about exams which only affects minors and they noted that boys also sit the Leaving Cert but their All-Ireland minor championship is going ahead. Galway minor manager Eugene Kearney said the LGFA are “shooting themselves in the foot” in the battle for equality.

The Limerick LGFA released a statement in support of Cork. Limerick have had a record-high number of girls attending underage trials – they had 110 girls at trials at U-14 level which is more than double the 41 who were at minor trials which all adds up to very encouraging numbers.

Cork minor footballer Grace Murphy (from Naomh Abán, Ballyvourney) was so disappointed by the LGFA’s decision that she set up a petition calling for support to get it overturned. This is her final opportunity to play minor after she also missed out last year.

“I started the petition because I wanted to show that we’re all in agreement that the majority of us do want it to go ahead,” Murphy said.

“It’s the pinnacle of what your sporting career can go to at this age. It’s what you always strive for.”

We can appreciate that the LGFA may have made their decision in good faith but they’ve misread the room. You cannot cancel a competition for girls when the boys’ equivalent is going ahead and not expect claims of inequality to be made against you.

You cannot use the concerns of a few parents about their daughters training in May ahead of exams as a foolproof reason to cancel three All-Ireland championships – what professionally-run association would actually use this as unequivocal evidence and representative of the majority?

From where was the data collected to support their view that players are feeling the pressure of exams and therefore simply couldn’t countenance the thought of playing in an All-Ireland – from Liveline was it?

You cannot use explanations for cancelling an All-Ireland for one age group but which has no relevance to other age groups and expect that reasoning to not be discredited.

You especially cannot do all this at a time when equality is not only expected to be done but is expected to be seen to be done.

One of the most bizarre parts of the LGFA’s statement in explaining their reasons for cancelling the All-Ireland championships is how they downgrade the importance of their own All-Ireland semi-finals and finals.

“It is essential to note that players are getting the opportunity to represent their counties throughout the provincial championship if they so wish, and it is only the All-Ireland stages, semi-finals and finals, that are not taking place which would only involve four teams at each grade ‘A’ and ‘B’ across under-14, 16 and 18 (minor) level,” O’Rourke wrote.

In order to suit their argument, the LFGA undercut the value of playing in an All-Ireland semi-final and final for girls by calling them “only”.

The LGFA sound like they’ve no idea that girls might actually have something called ambition and determination to play in an All-Ireland semi-final and final with their peers against the best of the best from other counties.

It is incredible that an association would think so little of its own All-Ireland semi-finals and finals.

Cork say 75 girls in their county have “pulled out of trials at U-16 and U-18 since the announcement. Coincidence? Unlikely”.

It wasn’t just what the LGFA said but what they didn’t say. There was no mention of exhausting all avenues in an effort to make sure these All-Irelands would happen. There was no acknowledgement of how disappointing it would be for players around the country to not have an All-Ireland to aim for, or that their ambition was worth fighting for.

There was nothing about what the players would miss out on because that would mean looking at it from a viewpoint that there are players who would love to play in an All-Ireland this summer. That simply did not suit the LGFA’s argument.

Their decision made it very clear how they view the importance of these All-Irelands for girls and young women in the grand scheme of things. Minor, very minor.