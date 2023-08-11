Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh – Greatest Kerry player never to win an All-Ireland eyes up glory

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh of Kerry with her Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month award for July. Photo: Sportsfile

One of the few things Kerry football doesn’t offer is a raft of contenders for the mantle of greatest footballer never to win an All-Ireland, although, for the next 48 hours at least, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh remains a strong shout.

“A generational talent,” says Kerry’s co-manager Darragh Long.

“Up there with the likes of Cora Staunton, Geraldine O’Shea, Mary Jo (Curran), to have played this game and she’ll go down as one of the best ever.”

It’s said that in Kerry, the man with four All-Irelands quietly defers to the man with five. The dynamic among female footballers isn’t quite so well established.

Curran won 10 All-Irelands titles and 11 All-Stars between 1982 and ’93. Ní Mhuircheartaigh’s contribution since making her senior debut in 2008 has been no less pronounced, albeit during a time of comparative austerity.

In 2018, after an 18-point loss to Dublin in the All-Ireland quarter-final – just a year on from a 14-point defeat to the same opponents in a semi-final – Ní Mhuircheartaigh gave close consideration to whether there might be some better use of her time.

“Some of the football she’s played in the last two or three years has been exceptional,” Long notes.

“Scoring 1-10 in an All-Ireland semi-final was an unbelievable achievement, but it was more than that, the 1-10 that day, the ball she won, the leadership she showed and whether it’s me or Dec (Quill) in the last couple of years I think the style we’re playing now is really suiting her.”

The Colm Cooper comparison is irresistible; the red heads, the slight physiques.

But it is also stylistically valid; the balance she has, the ability to turn on either side and kick off both feet.

“She’s coming on the loop a lot,” notes Long. “She’s an unbelievably accurate kicker, it’s very hard for any back in the country to mark her because you don’t know if she’s going to turn on her right, turn on her left, it’s very hard to know which is the weaker foot.”

Albeit one without a senior All-Ireland to this point.

“I think Louise is probably closer to the end than she is to the beginning and she’d be the first to say that,” acknowledges Long.

Last year was to be Ní Mhuircheartaigh’s crowning glory. Having been consigned to sparkle in some dour years, Kerry’s first All-Ireland final appearance in a decade was the perfect occasion to round off a brilliant career.

But you don’t score 6-64 in 11 games without drawing attention to yourself, and Kerry met the most sophisticated defensive setup the ladies game has ever seen in Meath. So rather than an occasion of realisation and expression, her afternoon was one of struggle, graft and ultimately, frustration.

“I think Louise would be the first to admit that she got very frustrated in the game,” acknowledges the other part of Kerry’s managerial double-act, Declan Quill.

“She started taking shots from places that we told her not to take shots from and things like that.

“But that’s just experience, but we learned massively from that game, the way we played football this year and the way we played against Meath in the quarter-final just showed the team has matured an awful lot since that defeat.”

“She puts countless hours of practice in,” Long agrees.

“While Siofra (O’Shea) might be first at training, Louise would be the first out on the field, kicking balls, she’d be the last to leave and she does it back at home in Gallarus as well.

“She takes bags of balls off us nearly every training session, she’s an exceptional talent.”