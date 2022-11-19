Loughgiel claim Ulster SFC Club title to deny Slaughtneil seventh heaven

Slaughtneil went into Saturday’s Ulster club final in Páirc Esler in search of a seventh successive title, all of them achieved with wins over Loughgiel.

This time they found a different Loughgiel, one that refused to roll over and that intent was evident from the first minutes when Roisin McCormick and Amy Boyle posted points.

Tina Bradley with three points from frees put Slaughtneil in front for the only time in the game before goals from McCormick and Caitrin Dobbin put the challengers ahead by 2-3 to 0-3 after 17 minutes.

Again Slaughtneil hit back and, curtesy of a brilliant solo goal from Bradley in the 26th minute, they were just a point in arrears at the break, 2-5 to 1-7.

When Cliona Mulholland brought the Derry champions level in the 36th minute, most expected history to repeat. However points from McCormick, Annie Lynn and Anna Connolly in quick succession opened a gap for Loughgiel by the 40th minute.

McCormick then widened the gap to five points with three beautiful scores between the 43rd and 49th minute and her defence held tight over the last ten minutes to secure the title and meeting with Munster champions Drum and Inch in three weeks.

Scorers – Loughgiel: R McCormick 1-6 (0-1 f), C Dobbin 1-1, A Boyle 0-2, Ú McNaughton 0-1, A Lynn 0-1, A Connolly 0-1, C Laverty 0-1. Slaughtneil: T Bradley 1-6 (0-6 fs), L Dougan 0-2 (fs), S Mellon 0-1, C Mulholland 0-1, C Ní Mhianáin 0-1.

Loughgiel: E Boyle; C Campbell, K Lynn, C McKillop; M Lynn, Ú McNaughton, S Doran; A Boyle, L McNaughton, C Laverty, M McKillen, A Connolly; C Dobbin, R McCormick, A Lynn. Subs: K McKillop for A Lynn (47), C Boyle for C Campbell (60 + 2).

Slaughtneil: J McMullan; O McNeill, A Ní Chaiside, N McCullagh; L Dougan, B McAllister, C McGrath; Céat McEldowney, C Mulholland; C Ní Mhianáin, T Bradley, G Ní Chatháin; O Rafferty, E McGuigan, S Mellon. Subs: Chantelle McEldowney for E McGuigan (44).

Referee: Gavin Donegal (Dublin).