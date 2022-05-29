‘Lots to work on and I’m happy’ – Mick Bohan hails Dublin after Leinster title win over Meath

Sinéad Goldrick of Dublin and family celebrate with the Mary Ramsbottom Cup after their Leinster LGFA Senior Football Championship final win over Meath at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Dublin boss Mick Bohan expressed his satisfaction following Saturday’s TG4 Leinster Senior Final victory over Meath at Croke Park.

In their third meeting of 2022, the Dubs avenged last year’s All-Ireland final defeat to secure another Mary Ramsbottom Memorial Cup with a 1-7 to 1-5 success.

Despite also being the reigning Lidl NFL Division 1 champions, Meath came into the game without this piece of provincial silverware since 2000.

And the thrilling rivalry lived up to its billing again with Hannah Tyrrell the difference once more, ensuring Meath’s wait for provincial honours goes on.

Dublin took a big 0-5 to 0-1 lead into half-time but Orlagh Lally’s second half strike looked to have put Meath in the ascendency only for Tyrrell to score the crucial goal from a Dublin penalty.

“Away from winning a Leinster title, I was looking at the opportunity to try and give people games,” said Bohan.

“That’s a huge opportunity to use your squad because constantly you’re just trying to develop. You don’t know who is going to come to the fore over the summer and that now has given us that opportunity.

“We’ve new players there that we’re particularly happy with this year. Lots to work on and I’m happy.”

Dublin won their 16th TG4 Leinster title and although his side came so close, Meath manager Eamonn Murray believed the better team won.

“We would have won except for the penalty but we didn’t deserve to,” said Murray.

“The best team won, they were much better than us, much sharper. The game could have been over at half-time, they had a few good goal chances.

“We’ve no complaints really, we’re very happy with the second half and we’ll move forward.”

Meanwhile, Munster honours went to Cork, following their 2-11 to 1-9 victory over Kerry at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney, also on Saturday.

Orla Finn and Emma Cleary scored the Cork goals and they were 2-6 to 1-4 in front at the break despite Louise Ní Mhuircheartcaigh’s finish.

The holders did enough to retain their lead in the second half as their manager, Shane Ronayne, set out Cork’s main aim for the summer ahead.

“We are building towards an All-Ireland and that’s our target,” said Ronayne.

“Overall, we would be very happy. It was a tough game and Kerry really put it up to us. They came back at us there in the second half but we dug it out.”

On Sunday, the TG4 All-Ireland Championships got underway, with five games in the Intermediate grade.

Last year’s runners-up Wexford earned a hard-fought 2-12 to 3-7 victory over Offaly in Group A while elsewhere there were wins for Wicklow, Clare, Longford and Laois.

Wicklow held off Leitrim to win 3-10 to 3-9, Clare claimed a 1-17 to 0-8 success away to Down in Group B, in Group C Longford beat Kildare 3-9 to 1-9 and Laois notched a big 6-23 to 0-8 win on the road against Sligo.

RESULTS

TG4 Leinster SFC Final

Dublin 1-7 Meath 1-5

TG4 Munster SFC Final

Cork 2-11 Kerry 1-9

TG4 All-Ireland IFC Round 1 Group A

Wexford 2-12 Offaly 3-7

Wicklow 3-10 Leitrim 3-9

Group B

Clare 1-17 Down 0-8

Group C

Longford 3-9 Kildare 1-9

Group D

Laois 6-23 Sligo 0-8