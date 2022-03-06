Lidl National League round-up: Semi-final pairings across all divisions confirmed

Niamh McLaughlin of Donegal in action against Aoife Geraghty, left, and Ciara Needham of Mayo during the Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 1A clash at Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan, Mayo. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Champions Dublin will meet Donegal in the 2022 Lidl National League Division 1 semi-finals, with Meath pitted against Mayo in the other last four clash.

The semi-final pairings across all four Divisions were confirmed over the weekend, with Westmeath and Waterford plunged into a relegation play-off in Division 1 next Sunday, March 13.

In Division 2, it’ll be Armagh against Laois and Kerry against Monaghan in the semi-finals on March 19 and 20 respectively, with Clare to play Tyrone in a relegation play-off next Sunday.

In Division 3, Kildare will play Roscommon and Down will meet Wexford, with Louth and Wicklow battling it out for survival, while the Division 4 semi-finals will see Leitrim play Offaly and Fermanagh play Limerick.

Hannah Tyrrell’s late free was the difference in the weekend’s glamour tie where Dublin avenged their TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship final defeat to Meath at Páirc Tailteann.

Dublin held a 0-6 to 0-5 lead at half-time in front of a bumper crowd in Navan, and Tyrrell’s second half goal cancelled out the strike from Emma White, as Mick Bohan’s side drew first blood in 2022 with a 1-9 to 1-8 win.

Elsewhere in Division 1B, Cork survived following a hard-fought 1-14 to 0-14 victory over Waterford at MTU, Katie Quirke’s early strike ensured victory.

Mayo finished top of Division 1A following their 2-7 to 1-7 victory over Donegal meaning they maintained their 100 percent record. And Westmeath fell into the relegation battle after a difficult 3-13 to 0-7 loss at home to Galway.

Kerry continued their brilliant form with a thumping 4-17 to 1-9 win against Laois while elsewhere in Division 2A, Tipperary beat Clare 0-13 to 1-7.

In Division 2B, Armagh are another team who have made the perfect start to this year, and they beat Monaghan 0-13 to 0-6. Cavan won the other all-Ulster clash, they beat Tyrone 3-11 to 1-12.

In 3A, Down beat Louth and Roscommon got the better of Sligo. Wexford defeated Longford on the opposite side with Kildare and Wicklow finishing all square.

There were wins for Fermanagh, Limerick and Offaly in Division 4 but Leitrim and Antrim could not be separated.

RESULTS

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1A:

Mayo 2-7 Donegal 1-7

Galway 3-13 Westmeath 0-7

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1B:

Dublin 1-9 Meath 1-8

Cork 1-14 Waterford 0-14

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2A:

Kerry 4-17 Laois 1-9

Tipperary 0-13 Clare 1-7

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2B:

Cavan 3-11 Tyrone 1-12

Armagh 0-13 Monaghan 0-6

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 3A:

Down 2-8 Louth 2-4

Roscommon 3-12 Sligo 2-9

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 3B:

Wexford 3-5 Longford 3-4

Kildare 2-11 Wicklow 1-14

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 4A:

Fermanagh 5-14 Derry 1-4

Leitrim 2-12 Antrim 3-9

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 4B:

Limerick 2-13 Carlow 1-5

Offaly 4-10 London 2-5

SEMI-FINAL DRAWS

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 semi-finals:

Dublin v Donegal

Mayo v Meath

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2 semi-finals:

Armagh v Laois

Kerry v Monaghan

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 3 semi-finals:

Kildare v Roscommon

Down v Wexford

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 4 semi-finals:

Leitrim v Offaly

Fermanagh v Limerick