Lidl Ladies NFL round-up: Meath back on track, Galway stun Dublin as Kerry beat Mayo

Aisling O'Connell of Kerry in action against Maria Cannon of Mayo during the 2023 Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 round two match at the NUI Galway Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan, Mayo. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Champions Meath got back on track in the Lidl NFL Division 1 with victory against Donegal in Letterkenny on Saturday.

The current League and TG4 All-Ireland Senior title holders secured a 1-7 to 0-5 victory with Mary Kate Lynch scoring the decisive goal for Davy Nelson’s side.

It was 0-3 to 0-3 at half-time but the Royals pushed on when the game resumed with Stacey Grimes and Niamh O’Sullivan on target. And when Lynch’s long-range effort evaded goalkeeper, Aoife McColgan, there was no way back for Donegal.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Kerry made it two wins from two with three second half goals paving the way for a narrow 3-5 to 0-13 victory over Mayo, at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan.

Mayo had only trailed by 0-5 to 0-4 at half-time but Síofra O’Shea, Lorraine Scanlon and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh all found the net in the second half and Kerry marched on.

On Sunday, Galway secured a stunning 1-13 to 0-7 win against Dublin at Tuam Stadium to preserve their 100 percent record.

The home side only held a narrow 0-6 to 0-4 lead after playing with the wind in the first half but they had a major impact from their bench after the restart.

Aiblhe Davoren, Kate Slevin, Tracey Leonard and Olivia Divilly scored points while Leanne Coen added a goal.

Cork left it late to rescue a draw at Piltown with Katie Quirke on target six minutes into added time for a 2-9 to 2-9 draw against Munster rivals Waterford.

Annie Fitzgerald and Lauren McGregor scored the first half goals for the Déise but Daire Kiely hit back before the break.

It was 2-4 to 1-3 at half-time and then Erika O’Shea scored Cork’s second goal. It looked as though Emma Murray had sealed the win before Quirke stepped up to score from a free.

In Division 2, Westmeath were big 7-8 to 0-11 winners over Laois. Sarah Dillon (two), Anna Jones (two), Rachel Dillon, Ciara Blundell and Kelly Boyce Jordan all scored goals.

Monaghan beat Ulster rivals Tyrone by 1-12 to 2-4 with Amy Garland’s palmed effort crucial in the end. Aimee Mackin scored both goals for Armagh in a 2-13 to 0-12 win against Roscommon. Aishling Moloney shot 1-8 and Tipperary beat Cavan 3-13 to 0-10.

In Division 3, there were victories for Wexford, Down, Louth and Kildare. And in Division 4B, Wicklow and Leitrim were both successful.

RESULTS

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1

Kerry 3-5 Mayo 0-13

Meath 1-7 Donegal 0-5

Galway 1-13 Dublin 0-7

Waterford 2-9 Cork 2-9

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2

Westmeath 7-8 Laois 0-11

Monaghan 1-12 Tyrone 2-4

Armagh 2-13 Roscommon 0-12

Tipperary 3-13 Cavan 0-10

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 3

Wexford 3-9 Clare 2-3

Down 2-8 Sligo 0-9

Louth 2-12 Offaly 0-7

Kildare 4-16 Longford 0-6

Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 4B

Wicklow 4-10 Derry 1-1

Leitrim 7-26 Kilkenny 0-5