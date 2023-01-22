Lidl Ladies NFL round-up: Danielle O’Leary saves the Kingdom as they eke out narrow Waterford win

Kerry joint-manager Darragh Long believed his side were lucky to come away with a narrow 1-9 to 1-8 victory over Waterford at Piltown yesterday.

Síofra O’Shea’s goal set up a 1-7 to 1-3 lead at half-time but last year’s All-Ireland SFC finalists never pushed on and required a last-gasp Danielle O’Leary point for victory.

“Today isn’t good enough, there’s no point sugar-coating it,” said Long. “I’m extremely frustrated. It feels like daylight robbery on Waterford. They did enough in that second half to at least deserve a point.”

Cork were another side who left it late to secure the win in Round 1 with Katie Quirke’s goal crucial to their 2-11 to 0-12 win against Mayo at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence.

Cork were outstanding at times in the first half with their new-look team but despite Melissa Duggan’s goal and a 1-6 to 0-2 half-time lead they almost let Mayo back into it.

Last year’s IFC champions Laois began the year with a thumping 3-14 to 1-6 win over Monaghan at MW Hire O’Moore Park – Erone Fitzpatrick, Mo Nerney and Sarah Anne Fitzgerald got the goals.

Armagh were 2-8 to 0-5 winners against Cavan in Drumlane, while Tipperary beat Westmeath 1-13 to 1-11 and Tyrone got the better of Roscommon by 1-15 to 1-12.

There were victories for Kildare, Louth, Clare and Wexford in Division 3. And in Division 4, Leitrim and Limerick both began 2023 with wins.

Galway were winners on Saturday, as they claimed a 0-11 to 0-6 win at home to Donegal in Tuam Stadium.

Maghnus Breathnach and Fiona Wynne’s side were too strong, with Kate Slevin scoring the last five points – they host Dublin next Sunday.