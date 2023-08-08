LGFA’s biggest day set for another attendance landmark

The LGFA are anticipating another bumper attendance at this Sunday’s All-Ireland finals, with officials hopeful of breaking the 50,000 mark for the first time since 2019.

It reflects huge interest, particularly in the senior decider between Dublin and Kerry, and in keeping with the recent trend of exponential growth in women’s Gaelic football at inter-county level. Only twice before has the LGFA’s biggest day gone through the 50,000 barrier, in 2018 and ’19.

Early indications suggest that the meeting of Dublin and Kerry in a senior final for the very first time in the competition’s 50-year history could do so again.

Dublin, aiming to reclaim the title for the first time since 2020, have been in Croke Park for four of the five highest turn-outs for the LGFA’s showpiece.

In 2018, 50,141 were in attendance as Mick Bohan’s team beat Cork to lift the Brendan Martin Cup for the second year in-a-row.

The following season, 2019, that figure rose again to 56,114 as Dublin made it three in-a-row against Galway amid atrocious weather conditions in the capital.

After the FIFA World Cup final between the United States and Netherlands in July 2019 which attracted 57,900 spectators to Lyon’s Parc Olympique, it was the second highest attendance at a women’s sporting event in the world that year.

It was also the seventh year in succession that crowds had risen for the final, and the sixth in-a-row in which a new record had been set.

That sequence was eventually broken in 2020 when Dublin again beat Cork behind closed doors due to the Covid restrictions, just five days before Christmas.

The following year, capacity was limited to just 32,0000 as the pandemic continued to disrupt live sport in Ireland, with Meath completing a remarkable rise to end Dublin’s dominance, one shy of five in-a-row and clinch the Brendan Martin Cup for the very first time.

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 8th August

Last year 46,440 watched Meath retain their title against Sunday’s finalists, Kerry, but the return of Dublin to final day is likely now to boost interest once more.

The 2019 also set a high watermark for television viewers.

TG4 reported that 666,000 tuned in to watch live coverage, with an average audience of 252,500.

Last year, a total of 491,000 watched Meath make it two in-a-row against Kerry, with an average viewership of 204,900 on the Irish language broadcaster, who have been title sponsors of the competition since 2001. Last year TG4 announced an extension to its long-running association with the All-Ireland competitions, with the new arrangement running until 2027.

The Camogie Association has also experienced a surge in final attendances of late.

Sunday’s crowd at the All-Ireland camogie finals topped the 30,000 mark for the first time since 2007 and just the second time in the competition’s history.

The official 30,191 attendance is the second highest recorded for an All-Ireland final, after the 2007 decider between Wexford and Cork, which drew 33,154 to GAA HQ.